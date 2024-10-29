Did Rain Die in 'Beauty in Black'? Netflix Ending Explained

The ending of Netflix's Beauty in Black has viewers questioning whether Amber Reign Smith's Rain died in the final episodes.

Released on October 24, this series tells the story of an exotic dancer who applies to work at a successful haircare brand, leading to drama via a trafficking scheme.

Beauty in Black is led by stars such as Terrell Carter and developed by Tyler Perry, adding to Perry's list of intense adventures brought to the streaming world over the last few years.

Does Rain Die in Beauty in Black?

Netflix

Early in Beauty in Black, Taylor Polidore's Kimmie is seen interacting with her friend Rain (played by Amber Reign Smith), a fellow stripper who brought Kimmie on at the club where she worked. Rain grew close to Kimmie in her teens after Kimmie was abandoned by her mother.

Later in the series, Rain makes a risky decision by moving forward with plastic surgery to enhance her looks. She and Kimmie both find themselves indebted to the club and owing their bosses an exorbitant amount of money, and she makes that call to help cut into that debut quickly.

Sadly, the surgery is botched and leaves Rain in the hospital. The procedure she underwent used products that interfered with the medicines Rain took to treat her asthma diagnosis, causing major complications for the exotic dancer as Kimmie found her unconscious in her room.

Kimmie would often visit Rain in the hospital, although this began to bother her older colleagues. Eventually, Kimmie went to the hospital and did not find Rain there, being told that her friend had passed away due to complications from the surgery.

What Will Happen in Beauty in Black Season 2?

While Netflix debuted the first eight episodes of Beauty in Black in October, the show was initially ordered for 16 episodes. Whether that comes in a Season 2 or a Season 1, Part 2 is still a mystery, although the likelihood of a Beauty in Black Season 2 seems to be high.

In terms of Rain's status, although Kimmie was told her friend passed away, she is later revealed to be alive. The dancer was then moved to another hospital following the complications from her surgery, leaving her in for a long recovery as of writing.

More than likely, the series will provide a concrete update on Rain's status when new episodes air, particularly with so much death and carnage in Episode 8.

Whether Rain lives or dies could prove to be a major turning point for Kimmie's journey in this series now that Kimmie knows so much more about the shady action going down in her club. The intrigue remains high after Rain's experience in the hospital, leaving fans with plenty of questions about her ultimate fate.

The first eight episodes of Beauty in Black are now streaming on Netflix.