Beauty In Black Season 2's Netflix Release Is 'On the Way' (Confirmed)

Netflix's Beauty in Black Season 2 is not far from being released, according to one of the series' biggest stars.

Following a tragic death to close out Beauty in Black's first slate of episodes, Season 1 ended with even more drama when Part 2 of the season arrived in March 2025. The series focuses on two women on opposite journeys crossing paths, one trying to survive life as a stripper while the other runs a beauty empire.

Only a week after Part 2 debuted on Netflix, the streamer confirmed Beauty and Black would return for a second season of action. However, no timeframe for its release was confirmed as part of that announcement.

"Wild Ride" in Beauty in Black Season 2 is "On the Way"

Speaking with Decider, Beauty in Black star Bailey Tippen gave fans a small tease pertaining to Season 2's upcoming release.

While Tippen did not give any specifics on Season 2's release, she teased it being "on the way" after Season 1, Part 2's debut on Netflix. She also told viewers they should "get ready for a wild ride" with these new episodes.

This comes shortly after star Taylor Polidore explained that Season 2's release was largely in Netflix's hands in terms of a timeframe.

She also dove into her character, Sylvie, who had a major impact on the back half of Season 1.

While she "was not aware" of what she was in for in Season 1, Part 2, she quickly realized how crazy things got for her character and hyped up what fans will see when they watch the series:

"Well, when I got the audition obviously I was not aware of it, but we ended up getting the scripts in advance for the full season and we worked on the whole thing as one. Yeah, I mean I learned eventually but wow, the people who are viewing it are definitely in for a wild ride. I will say that."

The Season 1 star later moved to the ending of the first slate of episodes, in which Kimmie married Horace and Sylvie began questioning him to protect her sister.

She finally saw "something good [happen]" for Kimmie after so much tragedy, and the actress is "really optimistic" about her moving into Season 2:

"It was a powerful ending, I love the fact that Kimmie got almost a fairytale. Finally something good happens after she finds her sister and has gone through this tragedy of a life. I’m really optimistic about what can happen for Season 2. Tyler Perry has also teased a spoiler for the people with Jules in office and Kimmie in office. So it looks like it’s heading in that direction, which I’m looking forward to seeing."

When Should Fans Expect Beauty in Black Season 2 to Release?

Looking back at Beauty in Black Season 1, the season was greenlit on February 12, 2024 before Part 1 was released the same year on October 24. Part 2 was then released just over four months later on March 6.

Reports indicated that cameras began rolling for Season 2 in late February, which happened before the show was even officially renewed. Should Season 2 have a similarly quick turnaround, new episodes could possibly be ready to premiere before the end of 2025, but an early 2026 debut is more likely.

As for what may happen in Season 2, many are wondering what exactly happened to Ricco Ross' Horace, who was last seen on his apparent deathbed in the Season 1 finale.

While the actor would not confirm his fate, his actions at the end of the season could hint at his days being numbered early in Season 2.