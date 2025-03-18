Recent comments by Beauty is Black star Taylor Polidore have pointed to when Season 2 may arrive on Netflix.

Tyler Perry confirmed the renewal of Beauty In Black for Season 2 just days after the release of Season 1, Part 2, which made a strong impact on Netflix, ranking #2 on the U.S. charts for multiple days.

The drama, created by Perry, stars Polidore, Amber Reign Smith, Crystle Stewart, and Tamera Kissen, among others. With Season 2 confirmed, fan expectations have now shifted to when it may release.

Netflix

Beauty in Black fans eager for more of the hit Netflix drama will have to wait a bit longer for Season 2, but actress Taylor Polidore, who plays Kimmie, revealed some insight into the timeline.

Speaking with Leektav, Polidore explained how she's already being asked about when Season 2 will release, "I am seeing so many comments like, 'We need it now. Can you release it now?'"

Acknowledging that the timing is ultimately out of her hands, Polidore told him that when Season 2 releases "is a Netflix decision:"

"You know what is so funny, we just dropped this Malik. We just dropped like, 'Hey, we have a Season 2,' and I am seeing so many comments like, 'We need it now. Can you release it now?' You know, I don't know when it is coming out. That is definitely above me. That is a Netflix decision. But I know it is going to be out at the perfect time. I don't know."

She shared her excitement over the response to Season 1 and how she's ready for next season, "It feels really really good. We are excited just like every one else is:"

"It feels so good because Part 2 came out last week, it hasn't even been a week yet. And seeing everyone's reactions to it and how much people are watching it, to be able to follow up less than a week later and be like, 'Season 2 is definitely happening. We are renewed.' It feels really really good. We are excited just like every one else is."

When Could Beauty in Black Season 2 Release on Netflix?

Given Tyler Perry's history of quick turnarounds, Beauty in Black fans could see Season 2 sooner rather than later.

After the February 2024 greenlight, Season 1 premiered in October 2024, followed by Part 2's release in March 2025, with only an eight-month gap between the initial announcement and the first release.

Perry's relatively rapid production pace also helped shorten the mid-season break between Parts 1 and 2, which lasted less than six months.

With that precedent in mind, it’s possible that Season 2 could arrive before the end of 2025. However, considering the typical timeline for post-production and marketing, a 2026 release would likely be a more realistic expectation for fans.

When it comes to what's next in the series, Ricco Ross, who plays Horace, teased fans about his character's fate after a flood of messages wishing for Horace's survival following his deathbed scene in the Season 1 finale.

While Ross responded with a two-emoji message, neither confirming nor denying Horace's death, the character's dire condition and his actions suggest his days may be numbered in Season 2.

Beauty in Black is streaming now on Netflix.