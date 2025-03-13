Beauty in Black's Horace actor Ricco Ross teased fans after calls rang out hoping his Netflix character survives beyond the show's newly-debuted Part 2.

The Tyler Perry-produced streaming series debuted back in October, telling the gritty story of an exotic dancer who gets tied up with a wealthy Chicago family that is hiding a terrifying and illegal secret.

The show's story has been doled out in two parts so far, with the second one arriving on the platform on Friday, March 7.

Does Horace Die In Beauty in Black? Ricco Ross Will Only Share This Two-Emoji Reponse

Netflix

Ricco Ross, the actor behind Beauty in Black's Horace, teased inquiring fans online after calls for his character's survival in the series went viral.

Ross's character was left on his deathbed at the end of the hit series's second part, as the in-universe cosmetics magnate ventures to keep his fortunes out of the hands of his greedy sons.

Part of this financial back-and-forth with his family involved Horace asking Taylor Polidore Williams's Kimmie (a relative stranger to him) for her hand in marriage so the money would go to someone he thought deserved it.

While Horace is still technically alive by the end of the dramatic Part 2 finale, he is not looking too hot. Many have speculated that the character's death is inevitable and that Kimmie will go forward in the series as his proxy.

After a flood of comments wishing for his character to survive into the newly-announced Season 2 (read more about Beauty in Black Season 2 here), Ross shared a simple two-emoji response to the kind messages.

Responding to several fans in the comments section of both his and the hit series' Instagram accounts, Ross began posting the same short reply of a heart and a pair of praying hands to everyone showing love for his character.

This neither confirms nor denies whether or not Horace will die on the series, but it does show that these messages from fans are at least getting through to the 66-year-old actor.

However, with the character in the shape he is in, making the moves he is making at the end of Season 1, it would seem he knows his days are numbered.

So Does Kimmie Marry Horace In Beauty in Black Season 2?

Netflix

A key part of Horace's potential death in Black in Beauty was his proposal to the show's central exotic dancer, Kimmie.

In the show's first season, Kimmie and Horace had interacted plenty, but they never seemed too close (or at least close enough for the Bellarie patriarch to ask for her hand in marriage). But that is what happens.

As he lies on his deathbed, he puts the proposal out on the table; Kimmie marries him and gets all of his money while keeping it out of the hands of his children in the process.

Kimmie eventually agrees, setting up a key plot point for Season 2 of the series, as the rest of the Bellarie clan does not take too kindly to the former stripper technically becoming one of them at this juncture.

This results in efforts being made to pull Kimmie and Horace apart. She is forced from his bedside as Horace is put under a medical examination to discern whether he is in the right mind to make such a big decision.

Kimmie picks up on this tactic to separate her and her (soon-to-be-husband) and comes back into the hospital room to introduce herself to the rest of the family as their new stepmom and boss.

Talking about her character's new marriage in the series, Kimmie actress Taylor Polidore Williams told TV Line, "It’s a sugar baby’s dream," adding that the Part 2 twist ending is "great:"

"It’s a sugar baby’s dream, I guess, to have a sugar daddy who doesn’t want any sugar, but still gives you a company and gives you millions. It’s great!"

With Season 2 of the series already announced, fans can be sure this will be a key plot point going forward. Members of the Bellarie family, like Steve Norfleet's Charles, will almost certainly not go down quietly when it comes to their new stepmom. And this will only be made worse if/when Horace dies in the meantime.

Beauty in Black Part 1 and 2 are streaming now on Netflix.