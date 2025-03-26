Beauty in Black Season 2 Gets Exciting Update Amid Release Demand

One of the stars behind Netflix's Beauty in Black teased Season 2 with an exciting new update as fans clamor for release information.

The Tyler Perry-produced Netflix series' first batch of episodes ended in mid-March, wrapping up this chapter of its thrilling rags-to-riches story.

Following the end of Season 1, Season 2 was quickly greenlit, with Perry teasing, "YALL AINT READY FOR SEASON 2."

Beauty in Black Season 2 Already Started Filming

Netflix

In a recent interview, Beauty in Black star Taylor Polidore Williams offered some revealing information about Season 2 and its eventual release.

In a conversation with the We Got Notes podcast, the Kimmie actress said that a production start date for Season 2 has "already happened," meaning the series is back in front of cameras:

Q: "You need to take this note back to Tyler Perry and tell him to hurry up with the next season [of Beauty in Black]. Have you guys... I know it was announced but have you guys started shooting? Are you reading? Where are we at in the process? Or you can't say?" Williams: "I don't think I'm supposed to say but... he put a picture up. I'll say that." Q: "Yeah, I did see that picture on Instagram where you're in the office." Williams: "Yeah and if you know him, you can infer, it already happened."

The Season 2 production still posted by Perry can be seen below:

Beauty in Black

Williams then teased that "Season 2 is coming," again hinting that the turnaround between seasons could be shorter than some may have thought:

Q: "Hey, congratulations, because at first I was confused, because I already thought it was two seasons, because I counted the first eight as Season 1 and the second eight as Season 2, but apparently that's just all Season 1. Yeah, see, Tyler old school like that. He ain't gonna just give you six episodes and call it a season... which is good especially for the writers and people behind the scenes. But no, that full season order was tremendous so I'm looking forward to Season 2. Just hurry up though. That's my only note. Hurry it up. And keep doing what you're doingm because it's good to see you number one on that call sheet and Kimmy is such a fantastic character. It's so cool to see." Williams: "Watch 'Beauty in Black' on Netflix. It is out, if you haven't already, Episode 1 through 16, Season 1 is yours. Season 2 is coming."

No specific release information for Season 2 has been revealed yet, but the insinuation seems to be that the wait between seasons will not be long.

Season 1 only took eight months between its official announcement and its eventual release. If filming has, in fact, already started on Season 2 (like Williams says), then a potential Beauty in Black Season 2 release sometime before the end of 2025 may be possible.

What Will Happen in Beauty in Black Season 2?

Netflix

Fans are ravenous for Beauty in Black Season 2 largely because of where the series left audiences at the end of its first batch of episodes.

After a thrilling 16-episode run in Season 1, the show's opening chapter closed in dramatic fashion.

The Season 1 finale ended with the series's main character, Kimmie (played by Taylor Polidore Williams), as she has officially thrust into the world of glitz and glam after agreeing to marry the cosmetics magnate Horace Bellaire.

With Horace on his deathbed and the head of the Bellaire family not wanting his family to take over his business, he asked Williams' former stripper to marry him so that she could be put in charge of the family's company and know their money was going to a good place.

She eventually said yes, leading to an interesting dynamic going forward. No longer is Kimmie just some hanger-on that had embedded herself in the Bellaire family; she is now in charge of it.

And seeing as Horace's fate is still unclear (read more about whether Horace will die in Beauty in Black Season 2 here), Kimmie could eventually sit atop the Bellaire family tree as the sole leader of this mostly conniving clan of characters.

Heading into Season 2, that is going to be a key point of drama as the rest of the Bellaries deal with Kimmie's new status in the family.