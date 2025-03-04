Dabba Cartel Season 2 is looking a whole lot more likely after some quotes from the show's writer.

The new Hindi language streaming series debuted on Netflix on February 28, following the tale of an unlikely band of middle-aged women who find themselves at the center of a massive drug ring in the Mumbai suburbs of Thane.

While the show has only been announced for a single season (to this point), Season 1 notably ended on a cliffhanger, perhaps setting up more episodes in the future.

Dabba Cartel Season 2 Teased By Writer

Dabba Cartel

Dabba Cartel writer Shabana Azmi offered fans a tease that more of the Hindi Netflix series may be on the way in the future.

Addressing the idea of a potential Dabba Cartel Season 2, Azmi told Mensxp "I'll let you know the moment I know," hinting that nothing official is on the books for a potential follow-up, but "hope[s] it happens very, very soon:"

"I'll let you know the moment I know (laughs). On a serious note, this is an answer only the creators can give. But, I can only hope, it happens very, very soon."

No official plans for a second season have yet been announced, but, seeing as the show ends on a shocking cliffhanger with the death of a major character and the opening up of the show's twist-filled world, it feels like one is at least being brainstormed.

Part of the widening of the show's berth was a mention of another character from Hindi TV and film, Sultan Mirza. Mirza was played by Ajay Devgn in 2010's Once Upon a Time in Mumbai (which also starred Mirzapur Season 3's Gyan Prakash).

Some fans have taken this to mean the two titles may take place in the same universe, something that has not been conclusively confirmed.

In that same interview, Amzi addressed this potential connective tissue, saying, "The idea is to leave the bread crumbs for the audience" and that she could not disclose more as "he story continues in Season 2:"

"What do you think? Ya, of course, it’s that only. It’s like how you have made that connection yourself. The idea is to leave the bread crumbs for the audience to make the connection. And I can’t tell you more right now because the story continues in Season 2."

It seems that whatever this connection means may have only been the first hints at a wider plan from the Dabba Cartel creative team for a potential Season 2.

Will Dabba Cartel Season 2 Happen?

Without an official confirmation of Dabba Cartel Season 2, these comments from one of the show's primary writers are merely wishful thinking.

However, it seems as though the creative team at least has a plan for a potential follow-up should one be greenlit by the streaming powers that be. Whether a second season is greenlit ultimately comes down to how well Season 1 does on Netflix in India and around the world.

Seeing the Hindi-language series' first season only just debuted on the platform, it may be a little early to tell whether the show has the juice to warrant a Season 2.

Looking at it with the limited information available, though, a second batch of episodes feels like a pretty good bet.

Over the last couple of years, Netflix has amassed a massive catalog of Hindi language hits. Titles like Heeramandi, Maharaj, and Mismatched (whose Season 3 was released late last year) have all found success on the platform, and Dabba Cartel could just be the next Hindi-language hit waiting to happen.

So far, in its first few days on Netflix, Season 1 has already managed to find an audience around the world.

The series has not yet managed to chart in major territories like the United States, but in others like Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, it climbed into the Netflix top 10 and is holding strong (via Flixpatrol).

If the series can pick up even more steam online and make it way onto the top 10 chart in other major regions, then Season 2 will be all but guaranteed. And it may not even have to do that.

The show is ultimately produced in India, and it has been dominating in its home region. Since its release, Dabba Cartel has maintained the number-one spot on Indian Netflix, which could spell good things for its chances going forward.

Dabba Cartel is now streaming on Netflix around the world.