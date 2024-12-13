Mismatched Season 3 brings back Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf to headline its star-studded cast of incredible actors.

The latest season of Netflix's Hindi-language romance and drama series continues the love story of Dimple and Rishi as they struggle to come to terms with their long-distance relationship in Season 3.

Mismatched is based on Sandhya Menon's novel When Dimple met Rishi.

Mismatched Season 3 premiered on Netflix on December 13.

Mismatched Season 3 Cast Guide: Every Main Actor & Character

Prajakta Koli - Dimple

Prajakta Koli

Prajakta Koli returns as Dimple, an aspiring tech wizard who is in a relationship with the man of her dreams, Rishi.

In Mismatched Season 3, Dimple has to deal with Rishi moving to Hyderabad after being selected as one of the new students of a fancy tech college called NNIT (Nandini Nahata Institute of Technology).

As they navigate their long distance relationship, Dimple realizes that her current setup with Rishi is hard, and she has to do whatever it takes to save it.

Koli is a YouTuber and actress known for her roles in Neeyat, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, and Zindaginama.

Rohit Saraf - Rishi

Rohit Saraf

Rohit Saraf returns to play Rishi, Dimple's boyfriend who moved to Hyderabad's Adapt Univeristy Campus of the NNIT.

Mismatched Season 3 jumps three years into the future, and it shows Rishi as a model student with straight As at NNIT. Meanwhile, Dimple is seen struggling with her studies in Ambala, losing her sense of purpose after Rishi moved halfway across the country.

Saraf previously appeared in Ludo, Dear Zindagi, and Ishq Vishk Rebound.

Taaruk Raina - Anmol

Taaruk Raina

Taaruk Raina returns as Anmol, Dimple's rival who manages to outbest her after being accepted to NNIT with Rishi.

Working alongside Rishi to develop Betterverse has improved their bond at NNIT while his friendship with his former best friend, Krish, hangs in the balance due to an unresolved issue.

Raina's most recognizable role is playing Anuj Saxena in The Broken News. The actor also starred in Jugaadistan, Sharmaji Namkeen, and Pawan & Pooja.

Ahsaas Channa - Vinny

Ahsaas Channa

Ahsaas Channa portrays Vinny, Anmol's girlfriend who always makes an effort to visit him at NNIT to show how supportive she is with her boyfriend's passion for virtual reality.

Channa is part of the cast of Kota Factory Season 3. She also starred in appeared in Hostel Daze, Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev, and Half CA.

Muskkaan Jaferi - Celina Matthews

Muskkaan Jaferi

Celina Matthews (played by Muskkaan Jaferi) is Dimple's best friend who is forging her own path at NNIT as part of the core team of developers of Bettervese.

Jaferi recently appeared as Saira Ali in Call Me Bae. The actress can also be seen in Noblemen, The Fame Game, and The Good Karma Hospital.

Abhinav Sharma - Krish

Abhinav Sharma

Abhinav Sharma brings Krish to life in Mismatched Season 3.

Krish is Anmol's former best friend who is trying to find his place in the complex world of NNIT.

Sharma has credits in Mithya, Namacool, and Campus Diaries.

Dipannita Sharma - Nandini Nahata

Dipannita Sharma

Dipannita Sharma reprises her role as Nandini Nahata in Mismatched Season 3.

Nandini is an ambitious philanthropist who leads her own tech college as she recruits the best students in India to join her efforts in creating a virtual reality where one can escape to amid the stress and chaos of the real world.

Sharma has credits in War, Rainbow Fields, and Neeyat.

Rannvijay Singha - Sid Sir

Rannvijay Singha

Rannvijay Singha portrays Sid Sir, Dimple and Rishi's professor from Ambala who decides to start a new institute in Hyderabad right next to NNIT.

In doing so, he recruits Dimple to be one of its first students.

Singha's past major credits include MTV Roadies, Mod, and Toss: A Flip of Destiny.

Vidya Malavade - Zeenat Karim

Vidya Malavade

Vidya Malavade is back as Zeenat Karim, Sid's romantic interest who fully supports his new venture as the head of one of Adapt's groundbreaking institute that is set to compete with NNIT.

Malavade is known for her roles in Dr. Arora, Abhay, and Ruslaan.

Lauren Robinson - Rith

Lauren Robinson

Lauren Robinson joins the cast of Mismatched Season 3 as Rith, a queer hacker who wants to get inside NNIT's virtual reality software, Betterverse, so that they can finally see what it takes to be a man without the judgment of the public eye.

Robinson previously starred in Hasmukh, AK vs AK, and Rana Naidu.

Akshat Singh - Aalif

Akshat Singh

Another newcomer in the cast of Mismatched Season 3 is Akshat Singh as Aalif, one of the new students of Sid Sir's institute in Hyderabad.

Singh is an Indian dancer known for participating in hit talent shows like India's Got Talent and Britain's Got Talent where he received the golden buzzer.

Garima Yajnik - Anuradha

Garima Yajnik

Garima Yajnik makes her debut in Mismatched Season 3 as Anuradha, a new student and an aspiring director who is attracted to Rishi.

Anuradha is heartbroken to learn that Rishi is already in a relationship. She later forges a strong bond with Aalif.

Yajnik's notable credits include Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Crew, and Jugaadistan.

Jatin Sial - Dheeraj Ahuja

Jatin Sial

Jatin Sial appears as Dheeraj Ahuja, Dimple's father who is concerned of his daughter's well being after being rejected by NNIT.

Sial's notable credits include Potluck, Ramyug, and Tashan-E-Ishq.

Kshitee Jog - Simple Ahuja

Kshitee Jog

Kshitee Jog plays Dimple's mother, Simple Ahuja, in Mismatched Season 3.

Simple wants nothing but the best for her daughter so she pushes her to move on from the NNIT rejection.

Jog is a seasoned Indian actress who can be seen in Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann, Jhimma 2, and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.

All episodes of Mismatched Season 3 are streaming on Netflix.

