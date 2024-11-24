Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2 Ending Explained

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2's ending sets the stage for a wild Season 3, which places Vikrant at a point of no return in his dangerous life.

Season 2 of Netflix's Indian crime thriller series revolves around the story of Vikrant's (Tahir Raj Bhasin) continued efforts to get rid of his wife, Purva (Anchal Singh), leading to a deadly turn of unexpected events, betrayal, and revelations.

At the end of Season 1, Vikrant hires a mercenary from the dark web to kill his wife Purva so that he can finally be together with the love of his life, Shikha (Shweta Tripathi).

However, the mercenary double-crosses Vikrant and kidnaps Purva instead, and he asks him for a billion to save his wife's life and for him not to reveal his true intentions to Akheraj (Purva's father who is also a crime lord).

What Is Akheraj's Plan at the End of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2?

Saurabh Shukla

A huge chunk of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2 revolves around Akheraj's (Saurabh Shukla) efforts to save his daughter by doing whatever it takes to bring her back.

Vikrant, though, has other plans. To reunite with Shikha (aka his long-lost love), he must ensure that Purva will not return, but doing so requires him to convince Akheraj to meet the demands of the mercenary by paying him the ransom money (part of it will be taken home by Vikrant to start a new life).

However, things become complicated when Akheraj asks Guru (Purva's friend and a secret agent from London) for help tracking the suspect, Jalan.

Guru, who was secretly in love with Purva, manages to piece together that Vikrant was the man behind her kidnapping, but he is still not aware that Vikrant is only doing this to be with Shikha.

While Guru is almost successful in retrieving Purva, Vikrant's meddling with Akheraj's plan leads to more failure as Jalan further threatens to kill Purva by chopping off a portion of her ear.

Shocked to see his daughter hurting, Akheraj decides to back off and follow Jalan's instructions to bring Purva home safely.

How Did Purva Escape?

After Akheraj agrees to pay the ransom, Jalan and Sherpa (the man who kidnapped Jalan's daughter and brother in exchange for Purva and the 1,000 crores of ransom money), map out a plan to kill Akheraj once and for all.

Unbeknownst to them, Purva is a well-trained fighter and she uses her training to escape and gun down Jalan and Sherpa's men. Guru arrives as backup, helping Purva to eliminate most of her assailants.

While escaping, Purva accidentally falls into a cliff, but thankfully, Vikrant catches her, much to Guru's surprise.

Why Did Vikrant Decide to Not Kill Purva Anymore?

Tahir Raj Bhasin

In Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2, Episode 5, Vikrant is determined to kill Purva after the failed murder attempt by Jalan so that he could finally put an end to his misery.

However, the doctor who has been treating Purva has a bombshell revelation: Purva is pregnant and Vikrant is the father.

Vikrant then starts to get conflicted about killing Purva, mainly because he doesn't want to murder his unborn child as well. The news about Purva's pregnancy destroys Shikha.

Still, despite being confused, Vikrant's desire to start fresh with Shikha continues to be his utmost priority and he wants to fulfill his promise to her.

Did Purva Kill Shikha?

One of the major characters who died in Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2 is Dharmesh, Akheraj's adopted henchman.

Season 2's ending revealed that Purva suspects that Shikha is the one behind Dharmesh's death, which is why she decides to confront her once and for all.

Purva has her own fixation with Shikha because she believes that she is the woman Vikrant ever loved before her, and she will stop at nothing to get rid of her.

Purva then comes face to face with Shikha in front of a guesthouse, but it is not revealed if she killed or abducted her after learning the truth about her plans to be with Vikrant and flee the country.

Shikha's fate is expected to be one of the burning questions in a potential Season 3.

Wait, Is Purva's Mother Alive?

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2, Episode 1 reveals that Purva's mother decided to sacrifice herself to get her daughter to safety after being chased by armed men.

It turns out that Sherpa, the man who wanted to kidnap Purva, only wants to reunite her with her mother, who is later revealed to be still alive. However, her time in this world is only limited because she is suffering from a terminal illness.

It remains to be seen if Sherpa is Purva's real father or her mother's lover, but the ending makes it clear that he has genuine intentions to reunite Purva with her mother.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2's Final Ending Scene Explained

Tahir Raj Bhasin & Anchal Singh

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2's final jumps forward in time, and it shows a stressed-out Virkant shooting at unknown men while staying inside a hideout.

He is then hit by a bullet, and he collapses to the floor. The scene shows a pregnant Purva lying beside her, and they hold hands while the chaos ensues outside.

It's possible that Vikrant has finally chosen Purva and her unborn child over Shikha during these events, and Purva has decided to run away from her corrupted father with Vikrant's help.

It looks like Akheraj sends his men to retrieve his only daughter, which explains why Vikrant is surrounded by what seems to be an army of goons outside their temporary hideout.

This massive foreshadowing suggests that Vikrant will end up falling in love (for real, this time) with Purva, considering that he is willing to sacrifice his life for him.

This twist is quite shocking, especially after learning the great lengths that Vikrant did in the past to get rid of his wife.

All episodes of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2 are streaming on Netflix.