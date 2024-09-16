Sector 36 Movie Ending Explained: What Happened In Final Scenes

After looking like the killers may get away with it, the Sector 36 movie leaves fans with just a tinge of hope to hold onto in its shocking ending.

Based on the true story of the 2006 Noida serial murders in India, this Hindi-language Netflix movie tells the tale of a formerly down-and-out cop, named Inspector Ram Charan Pandey, getting back out there to look into a series of mysterious deaths involving children.

This puts Inspector Pandey on the scent of business magnate Balbir Singh Bassi and his servant Prem Singh, who are uncovered to have been behind the killings.

What Happened in the Sector 36 Ending?

As Inspector Ram Charan Pandey circles the people behind Sector 36's shocking murders in the hit Netflix movie, the film's ending completely pulls the rug out on the audience.

After spending the duration of the movie up to that point chasing leads, Inspector Pandey (played by Deepak Dobriyal) finally uncovers the culprits.

It has been businessman Balbir Singh Bassi (Akash Khurana) and his cohort Prem Singh (Vikrant Massey) who are responsible for the disappearing children at the heart of the film, and it is Bassi's house in which these brutal slayings are taking place.

With this information in hand, Pandey is ready to let the world know. However, in a shocking turn of events, he is killed himself by one of Bassi's henchmen, leaving the future of the case hanging in the balance.

In the wake of Inspector Pandey's death, the evidence he had collected on Bassi and Singh is destroyed to hopefully keep the popular career professional in the good graces of the public and hide the damning information Pandey had uncovered on the 'thought to be' upstanding citizen.

This all comes as human remains are discovered in Bassi's house. The wealthy industrialist is taken into custody along with his servant Prem Singh, as the pair are accused of murder, necrophilia, cannibalism, and participating in the organ trade.

While Bassi gets off, leveraging his wealth of influence in the community to avoid any further legal troubles, Signh is not as lucky.

The servant, who helped Bassi in his gruesome plot, is seen essentially taking the fall for his employer, being charged for his involvement in the killings while his boss gets off scot-free.

This leaves the audience in a bizarre spot as the movie looks like it is coming to a close. Inspector Pandey is dead, his evidence is gone, and Bassi looks like he may never be brought to justice for his heinous crimes.

That is until a mysterious package appears on the doorstep of Constable Bishnoi (Mahadev Lakhawat) in Sector 36's final moments. As the movie comes to a close, it is revealed that a copy of Pandey's evidence had been made and was sent to the Constable to do what he pleases.

While the movie does not outright show Lakhawat's police officer using the evidence for any sort of good. It does provide a bit of hope for the viewer that the perpetrators behind the movie's brutal crimes (namely Bassi) will not go unpunished.

The movie ends on that ambiguous note, making audiences draw their own conclusions about what Constable Bishnoi did with Pandey's findings beyond the bounds of Sector 36's runtime.

