'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar' Twist Ending Explained

Some fans may be confused by Sikandar Ka Muqaddar's cliffhanger ending.

The new thriller is wowing audiences on Netflix, joining the likes of Sector 36 as a part of the streamer's ever-expanding Hindi-language catalog. It tells the story of several criminals seeking to evade the law following a diamond heist years earlier.

In typical heist movie fashion, Sikandar Ka Muqaddar keeps viewers guessing all the way through, featuring hidden identity reveals, stunning betrayals, and an ending that will almost surely blow some minds.

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar Ending Cliffhanger Explained

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar

Years after Sikandar Ka Muqaddar's central diamond heist, the movie's stunning ending left some scratching their heads.

The latest foreign language hit on Netflix comes to a screeching halt in its final moments featuring a tense confrontation between its lead criminal mastermind, Sikander Sharma, and the enterprising inspector, Jaswinder Singh.

The streaming thriller follows Jaswinder as he devotes himself to trying to catch the dastardly Sikander. However, up to the movie's end, he has not been able to prove the diamond thief's guilt.

This comes after Sikander was acquitted in his trial over the movie's inciting diamond heist due to lack of evidence. Seeing Sikander get off scot-free drives Jaswinder into near madness, as he aims to bring the criminal to justice.

This culminates years later, as Sikander is caught red-handed with the reveal that he was involved in the movie's initial diamond heist and had hidden his share of jewels years ago in the bottom of a local bonsai plant.

Sikander planned to leave the gems there for years, only to come back when it was safe, leave India, and live out his life in luxury in the United Arab Emirates.

That plot is foiled though, as Jaswinder catches onto this, catching the criminal red-handed with the evidence that could prove his guilt. As this happens, Sikander is put in handcuffs and forced to explain beat-for-beat how he went about robbing and then hiding the Red Solitaire Diamonds.

While it seems like it is over for Sikander, as he has not only been caught with the jewels but has also admitted his guilt, the ending is not nearly as conclusive as that.

Instead, Sikander makes an offer to bribe his captor to hopefully let him go. Audiences do not see the result of this, though, as the movie cuts to black before Jaswinder can decide on the offer.

This clearly could be setting up a potential sequel, following the pair in the wake of this bribe either being accepted or denied, perhaps setting into motion yet another game of cat-and-mouse between the two. However, no follow-up to the streaming hit has yet been announced.

What feels more likely is that this ending is supposed to be left ambiguous, leaving audiences to fill in the blanks of what happened next, pondering what Jaswinder would do with an offer such as the one presented in the final scene, especially when he has spent his whole life chasing Kiander up to that point.

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar is streaming on Netflix.