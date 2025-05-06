The Eternaut's Alien Species Twist Ending Explained

The Eternaut has a twisted ending due to the reveal of its looming alien threat. The new Spanish thriller from Netflix revolves around a post-apocalyptic event brought about by a toxic snow that instantly kills anyone who comes into contact with it.

Throughout six episodes, the contaminated snow is revealed to be only the tip of the iceberg, as the series dives deep into themes of PTSD, isolation, and weird visions for the protagonist Juan that bridge the gap between the past, present, and future.

Amid all the horror, what makes The Eternaut's ending more terrifying is the big alien species reveal that raises more questions than answers.

The Eternaut is based on the 1950s Argentinian comic of the same name and is directed by Bruno Stagnaro.

How The Eternaut's Ending Revealed the Alien's Brilliant Invasion Plan

The Eternaut mainly revolved around a slow-burn approach for an alien species to fulfill their grand plan of invading Earth.

The mysterious alien species utilized its calculated approach by first shifting the Earth's magnetic poles, which led to a deadly snowfall infused with radioactive particles.

This silent strategy has allowed the aliens to eliminate a massive number of humans, who are not aware that the snow was contaminated.

Aside from the toxic air, the radioactive snowfall also dismantled major forms of transportation and various technologies to prevent long-distance communication.

As humans are desperate for survival, the aliens make it worse by unleashing giant beetle-like creatures to prey on a large number of survivors.

Making matters worse, The Eternaut reveals the final phase of the alien's plan: mind control.

The series' final moments provide a glimpse of the invader's leader, a human-like alien with centipede-like hands.

It turns out that it was manipulating a good chunk of survivors via mind control to do its bidding and lure others so that the aliens could control them.

While this mysterious leader is not as scary as Alien: Romulus' Xenomorph hybrid, the fact that it can control minds and turn innocent lives to do its bidding is more than enough reason to be scared.

How Can the Survivors Defeat The Alien Invasion

There is only one person who could be the key to defeating the invading alien species: Juan.

In The Eternaut, Juan is a determined survivor who has been seeing weird visions about his past, present, and presumably, future.

These hallucinations consist of fragments of memories and symbols that don't make sense. Some have theorized that he could have been seeing clues on defeating the invaders, while others suggest that he is in a temporal loop where he could be the lone survivor who has already gone through everything.

After the revelation in the end, where Juan saw the aliens' leader mind controlling the survivors (including his daughter), he could dig deep in trying to figure out what his visions mean to save everyone and put an end to the nightmare that the aliens have put them through.