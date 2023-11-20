National Film awardee R. Madhavan headlines the cast of Netflix's historical drama series, The Railway Men: The Untold Story of Bhopal 1984.

The Railway Men chronicles the story of railway workers who served as heroes and saved lives during the Bhopal gas tragedy that took place at the Union Carbide India Limited's plant back in 1984.

The series was produced by YRF Entertainment and made its Netflix debut on November 18.

Every Main Actor in Netflix's The Railway Men Cast

R. Madhavan - Rati Pandey

R. Madhavan

Rati Pandey (played by R. Madhavan) was the general manager of the West Central Railway zone of the Indian Railways when the Bhopal gas incident happened.

Pandey spearheaded the efforts to try and rescue as many lives as they could due to the tragic gas leak.

R. Madhavan, otherwise known as Ranganathan Madhavan, is best known for his role as Fahran in 3 Idiots. The actor also appeared in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Irudhi Suttru, and Vikram Vedha.

Kay Kay Menon - Iftekaar Siddiqui

Kay Kay Menon

Iftekaar Siddiqui was the station master of the Bhopal Junction railway station. The character is played on-screen by Kay Kay Menon.

Siddiqui almost died when he tried to save the passengers and some innocent civilians at the Bhopal Junction due to the toxic air and the stampede that ensued. Thankfully, he survived.

Menon is a veteran actor who has over 90 credits to his name. Some of his work includes Haider, Gulaal, Black Friday, and Paanch.

Divyendu Sharma - Balwant Yadav

Divyendu Sharma

Divyenndu Sharma plays Balwant Yadav, a wanted man best known for being the Express Bandit. His main goal was to steal the key to the safe in the station head's office to get rich.

At one point in the series, Balwant and Iftekaar (the station master) became friends due to the toxic gas incident. However, Balwant stole the key to the safe, successfully stealing all the cash.

However, Balwant returned everything and changed his ways after he discovered that the police would arrest Iftekaar since he was deemed a suspect in their investigation.

Sharma is known for his roles in Mirzapur, Chashme Baddoor, and Shukranu.

Babil Khan - Imad Riaz

Babil Khan

Babil Khan's Imad Riaz was a former employee (truck driver) of Union Carbide who was approached by journalist Jaghoman Kumawat to give a statement about the company's inadequate safety protocols.

Riaz spilled details about the dangerous chemical known as Methyl isocyanate that Union Carbide uses for its pesticide. He said that one drop of water is all it takes for it to become poisonous gas.

Aside from The Railway Men, Khan has two other notable credits, namely Friday Night Plan and Qala.

Sunny Hinduja - Jagmohan Kumawat

Sunny Hinduja

Sunny Hinduja is part of the cast of The Railway Men as Jagmohan Kumawat, a local journalist who investigated the negligence of the Union Carbide factory in their safety procedures that led to the Bhopal incident.

The character is based on real-life journalist Rajkumar Keswani.

Hinduja has credits in Thai Massage, Aspirants, Cycle Kicks, and Shehzada.

Juhi Chawla Mehta - Rajsehwari Janglay

Juhi Chawla Mehta

Juhi Chawla Mehta plays Rajsehwari Janglay, the director general of the West Central Railway zone of the Indian Railways. She was contacted by Rati Pandey to ask for help about sending resources to Bhopal.

Mehta has credits in Darr, Ishq, Friday Night Plan, and Duplicate.

Dibyendu Bhattacharya - Kamruddin

Dibyendu Bhattacharya

Dibyendu Bhattacharya's Kamruddin was a manager who worked at Union Carbide.

He was initially concerned about the gas leak, but the head of the plan told him that it wasn't a cause for concern.

Bhattacharya is known for his roles in Criminal Justice, Black Friday, and Undekhi.

Philip Rosch - Maden

Philip Rosch

Maden (played by Philip Rosch) is the head of Union Carbide India Limited.

All Maden thinks about is making a profit out of the plant, and he doesn't seem to care about the safety and well-being of his employees.

Wednesday fans may recognize Rosch for his role in the Netflix series as Ansel Gates. The actor also appeared in The King, Peacemaker, and Beforeigners.

Sunita Chand Rajwar - Vijaya

Sunita Chand Rajwar

Vijaya is Iftekaar Siddiqui's friend who invited him to attend her daughter's wedding. The character is portrayed on-screen by Sunita Chand Rajwar.

In Episode 1, Vijaya reminded Siddiqui about the wedding. Little did she know, the gas incident would happen hours after their conversation.

Rajwar previously appeared in Urf Ghanta, The White Elephant, and Bala.

Annapurna Soni - Shazia

Annapurna Soni

Shazia's husband died before the infamous gas leak after being exposed to Methyl isocyanate. The character is played by Annapurna Soni. Shazia was also Imad Riaz's friend.

Soni has credits in Chhapaak, Class of '83, and Sunflower.

Lokesh Mittal - Vinod Ji

Lokesh Mittal

Lokesh Mittal's Vinod Ji was an employee of the Itarsi control station who wasn't concerned that the Bhopal station was not responding for hours during the incident.

Vinod was called out by Rati Pandey after dismissing the idea that Bhopal was not in danger.

Mittal is known for his roles in White Tiger, Shemi, and Bholaa.

Swapnil Asgaonkar - Ashok Ji

Swapnil Asgaonkar

Ashok Ji (played by Swapnil Asgaonkar) is Vinod's brother who also worked at the same railway station.

Asgaonkar has credits in Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, The Reunions, and Mann Kasturi Re.

Connor Keene - Alex Braun

Connor Keene

Alex Braun is a toxicologist aware that there is an antidote for those affected by the gas leak in Bhopal. The character is played by Connor Keene.

It was revealed in a flashback that he worked on the initial testing of Methyl isocyanate.

Keene can be seen in Wild West Chronicles, The Devil's Fortune, and Tethered.

Adrija Sinha - Himani

Adrija Sinha

Adriija Sinha plays Himani, a teenager and swimmer athlete who was trapped in Bhopal station. She panicked when everyone was boarding the train to safety, but she eventually made it at the last minute.

Sinha is known for her roles in Kill, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, and Guns & Gulaabs.

Bhumika Dube - Nafisa

Bhumika Dube

Bhumika Dube's Nafisa is Kamruddin's pregnant wife who was concerned about the safety of her husband and the impending gas leak.

She managed to survive the initial gas leak by wearing a protective mask.

Dube previously appeared in Barah by Barah, Your Honor, and Tumhari Sulu.

The Railway Men is now streaming on Netflix.