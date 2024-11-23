Netflix's new animated movie Spellbound includes an impressive cast of actors bringing brand-new magical characters to life.

The streamer's latest internally-produced animated film, Spellbound, highlights a young princess who lives in a world called Lumbria, which is filled to the brim with magic.

She is put into a scary situation and has to break a spell that splits her kingdom in two and even turns her parents and others into monsters. After Spellbound received mixed reviews from critics, it debuted for all to see on Netflix on November 22.

Main Characters & Cast Members in Spellbound (Side-by-Side Photos)

Rachel Zegler - Princess Ellian

Rachel Zegler, Ellian

The leading actor in Spellbound is Rachel Zegler, as she takes on the role of 15-year-old Ellian.

Princess Ellian is forced to step into ruling her kingdom after her parents are turned into giant monsters and forced into captivity. However, Ellian is determined to change them back to humans, leading her on a wild adventure across her kingdom while she tries to regain what's left of her childhood.

Zegler recently led the cast of 2023's The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes through her role as Lucy Baird. Other major credits include West Side Story and Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and she is also in line to play Snow White in Disney's 2025 live-action adaptation of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves.

Nicole Kidman - Queen Ellsmere

Nicole Kidman, Ellsmere

Oscar-winner Nicole Kidman joins the Spellbound cast in a key supporting role as Queen Ellsmere, Princess Ellian's mother.

Ellsmere and her husband are transformed into massive scaled creatures in a dark forest at the start of the film before being locked away. Getting out of their cages, the two wreak havoc on the kingdom before they are ordered to be moved away.

Kidman is best known for her roles in The Hours, Moulin Rouge!, and Rabbit Hole. She was also recently seen in the old DCEU as Queen Atlanna in 2023's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Javier Bardem - King Solon

Javier Bardem, King Solon

Alongside Kidman's Ellsmere is the king of Lumbria, Solon, portrayed by Javier Bardem.

He and Ellsmere are both transformed into scaly monsters, with Solon boasting a bright purple color due to the purple outfit he wore when he was changed. He is also the more playful of the two, enjoying having fun with both toys and humans alike.

Fans will recognize Bardem for his work in No Country for Old Men, Skyfall, and The Sea Inside. He also played the role of Stilgar in 2024's Dune: Part Two after first bringing the character to life in 2021's Dune.

John Lithgow - Minister Bolinar

John Lithgow, Minister Bolinar

Hollywood veteran John Lithgow lends his voiceover talents to Spellbound as Minister Bolinar.

Bolinar is an advisor for Princess Ellian, who is always prim and proper in all situations. He is distraught over what happens to Ellian's parents, agonizing over the incident as he tries to protect the young heir.

Lithgow is often recognized for his work in The World According to Garp, Cliffhanger, and Love is Strange. Younger fans will remember him for his role as Lord Farquad in 2001's Shrek (which is getting a fifth movie in 2026).

Jenifer Lewis - Minister Nazara Prone

Jenifer Lewis, Minister Nazara Prone

Working closely alongside Bolinar is Minister Nazara Prone, portrayed in Spellbound by Jenifer Lewis.

Nazara helps take care of Princess Ellian in her parents' absence, advising her and guiding her throughout the movie. She also shows deep concern for the child, calling her "Sunshine."

Lewis is best known for another famous voiceover role, as she played Mama Odie in Disney's The Princess and the Frog (which inspired a new attraction that came to Disney World in 2024). Other major credits include The Preacher's Wife, Mystery Men, and Black-ish.

Nathan Lane - Luno the Oracle of the Moon

Nathan Lane, Luno the Oracle of the Moon

Broadway and cinema icon Nathan Lane takes on a role in Spellbound as Luno, the Oracle of the Moon.

Luno is one of two oracles Princess Ellian consults as she hopes to get her parents changed back into humans. He is the far more cautious oracle, warning Ellian about the quest and why she must take the journey.

Lane can be seen in The Producers, Birdcage, and Mousehunt. Fans will also remember his work as the voice of Timon in Disney's 1994 animated film, The Lion King (a franchise that could be in line for its own cinematic universe).

Tituss Burgess - Sunny the Oracle of the Sun

Tituss Burgess, Sunny the Oracle of the Sun

The other oracle, Sunny, has the voice of Tituss Burgess behind him.

Sunny is far more upbeat than Luno, showing a softer and more sunshiny disposition as he interacts with Ellian. He helps to encourage the young princess and gives her guidance on how to accomplish her mission.

Burgess is known for his roles in Central Park, Dolemite Is My Name, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Spellbound is now streaming on Netflix.