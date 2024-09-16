Every Upcoming Rachel Zegler Movie Releasing In 2024 & Beyond

Get the 411 on actress Rachel Zegler’s forthcoming film projects in 2024 and beyond.

Rachel Zegler epitomizes the phrase "up-and-coming young talent." After turns in DC’s Shazam sequel and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story remake (as a certain girl named Maria), Zegler has a handful of film appearances lying in wait.

All of Rachel Zegler’s New Film Roles

Spellbound

Netflix

Netflix and Skydance Animation will release Spellbound, a new CGI animated feature on November 22. Spellbound is a fantasy epic that follows the young Princess Ellian, voiced by Rachel Zegler, who must find the means to break a spell that has harmed her kingdom and turned her parents into giant, uncontrollable beasts.

As a musical, Spellbound will likely put Zegler’s singing voice to good use. In addition to Zegler, the film features a cast of equally notable names like John Lithgow, Nicole Kidman, and the one and only Nathan Lane. Spellbound was directed by Vicky Jenson who also helmed the original Shrek for DreamWorks.

Y2K

A24

Y2K is a comedy horror movie that is due out on December 6 from A24 and director Kyle Mooney. It explores a terrifying alternate version of history where the infamous Y2K bug caused electronic devices to come alive, and with murderous intent.

For those not in the know, in 1999, some believed a computer error would cause the collapse of society when the calendar hit the year 2000. Rachel Zegler plays Laura in Y2K, which also stars Jaeden Martell and Deadpool 2’s Julian Dennison.

Snow White

Disney

Finally, releasing on March 21, 2025, is Disney’s live-action remake of the iconic Snow White. Rachel Zegler will star as the titular lead. The film has drawn the ire of some. Certain groups have taken issue with the portrayal of the Seven Dwarves and the updated, more empowering narrative.

Nevertheless, Walt Disney Studios will press on with the release of the movie. Snow White additionally features Gal Gadot of Wonder Woman fame as the Evil Queen. Marc Webb directed the film, and Ansu Kabia, Andrew Burnap, and Martin Klebba helped to further round out the cast.

It is also worth mentioning that Rachel Zegler has joined the cast of Romeo + Juliet on Broadway in New York City. She’ll play Juliet herself and perform alongside Heartstopper’s own Kit Connor. Previews of Romeo + Juliet begin Thursday, September 26.

Rachel Zegler’s most recent big-screen appearance, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, is available to stream on Starz.