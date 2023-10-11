Rachel Zegler May Face Scheduling Issues With Snow White's Live Action Movie

When the time comes for Rachel Zegler to recommence filming for her live-action Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs remake, she may have a difficult scheduling choice at hand.

Zegler has been the subject of some major controversy involving her appearance as Snow White between her criticisms of the original film along with the potential replacement of the titular dwarves for different characters.

She’s also getting ready for the release of her next movie, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, where she’ll play the leading role in a new story that adds to the Hunger Games legacy.

Rachel Zegler’s Upcoming Scheduling Dilemma

Disney

The Wrap shared a new update on upcoming movie releases amidst the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, which comes shortly after the WGA strike came to a conclusion.

Currently, there is a backlog of projects that need to complete filming, which may force some big names to potentially drop out of commitments they made prior to the strikes.

One distribution executive noted that there is “no precedent…for what films get started or restarted first” with regard to where actors’ contractual obligations lie.

Actress Rachel Zegler may find herself in a bind with this, as she could be lined up for promotional work for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes once actors are allowed to return to work. That film comes out on November 17, meaning she would likely take part in interviews as soon as the actors' strike is over thanks to her place as the film’s leading star.

However, she’s also starring as Snow White in the live-action Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs remake, which is waiting to restart filming amidst the actors' strike.

A similar situation occurred with Florence Pugh due to her work on Dune: Part Two, which forced her to skip part of the press tour for Don’t Worry Darling in 2022.

How Will Rachel Zegler Handle Scheduling Issues?

Rachel Zegler is certainly in a pickle considering she’s the face of two huge franchises, both of which hope to earn plenty of money at the global box office.

Should the actors' strike come to an end, Songbirds and Snakes would likely be one of the first movies to actually have actors for a press tour, with Lionsgate banking on Zegler’s presence to help push the film.

But on the other hand, Disney is another beast in and of itself, with Zegler being part of a massive cast in Snow White that also features Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot portraying the live-action evil queen.

Depending on how long Disney would be willing to delay Snow White, which it hopes will perform well after The Little Mermaid’s box office success, Zegler may be brought right back to work as the original Disney princess.

It’s still unclear how much press she’d be able to do for her Hunger Games spin-off with just over a month until its debut, but she’ll unquestionably be busy once the strike comes to an end.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is set to premiere in theaters on November 17. Currently, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is slated for a March 22, 2024 theatrical debut.