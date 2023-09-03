Disney's Seven Dwarfs Replacement: Will Snow White Remove the Dwarfs from Live-Action Movie?

Disney will release its live-action Snow White remake in 2024, but will the movie feature the seven classic dwarfs?

Continuing the train of Disney's live-action remakes of animated classics, Snow White will hit theaters in 2024, starring Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Rachel Zegler as the titular lead while Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot plays the Evil Queen.

The remake and Zegler have become enthralled in controversy recently after comments resurfaced from September 2022's D23 Fan Expo in which the actress panned the 1937 classic as outdated, teasing major changes for the modern update.

Will the Snow White Remake Include Seven Dwarfs?

Disney

Disney's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs released in 1937 as an adaptation of an 1812 German fairy tale written by the Brothers Grimm. The story sees the young Snow White cross paths with seven dwarfs - who live in a woodland cottage and work in nearby mines - who accompany her on her adventures.

Arguably Hollywood's most famous dwarf actor Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) commented on Disney's live-action Snow White remake in an interview with Marc Maron's WTF podcast, via The Wrap.

The actor explained how he was "taken aback" by the casting of Latina actress Rachel Zegler as Snow White while they are "still telling" the original story:

“Literally no offence to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White. You’re still telling the story of ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.’ Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me.”

Dinklage commented on how Snow White has been "progressive in one way" by casting a Latina actress in the leading role, but called the seven dwarfs' role in the original story "f***ing backwards:"

“You’re progressive in one way and you’re still making that f—ing backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the f— are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox? I guess I’m not loud enough.”

To avoid any controversy over the iconic and titular seven dwarfs, Disney has opted to omit the dwarfs from Snow White altogether. According to a casting sheet that was seen by The Wrap, the live-action remake will instead fill the seven dwarf companion roles with "magical creatures."

A statement shared with the outlet by Disney confirmed they will be taking "a different approach" to "avoid reinforcing stereotypes:"

“To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community. We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period.”

A leaked set photo from the remake's production revealed a look at Zegler's Snow White with these seven "magical creatures."

Every Major Change Confirmed for Disney's Snow White Remake

During an interview with Variety at the D23 Expo, Snow White's Rachel Zegler and the Evil Queen's Gal Gadot noted how the filmmakers have brought a "modern edge" to the story as it's "no longer 1937" - when the original movie was made.

The pair confirmed Snow White is "not going to be saved by the prince" this time around, nor will she be "dreaming about true love." Instead, she will be "dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be."

Speaking with ExtraTV in September 2022, Zegler noted how the original Snow White saw a "love story with a guy who literally stalks her," which they have opted to change. While the movie does have a Prince Charming actor, Andrew Burnap, the actress remarked "all of [his] scenes could get cut" as this movie will very much not be a love story akin to the 1937 animated movie.

These changes combined with the omission of the iconic seven dwarfs certainly paint the picture of a rather different Snow White story to the ones that multiple generations have known and loved for almost 100 years.

Snow White hits theaters on March 22, 2024.