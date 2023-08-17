Despite the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, Disney has a release date for its live-action Snow White starring Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot.

Inspired by Disney's 1937 animated classic, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the upcoming remake penned by Barbie's Greta Gerwig cast Gadot as the Evil Queen and opposite Shazam 2's Rachel Zegler as Snow White.

While Gadot described the experience as "amazing" and an honor "to play the first iconic villain," audiences questioned if recent controversy coupled with the standstill state of Hollywood would be the poison apple to Snow White's debut.

Disney

Disney's updated list of "upcoming theatrical releases" for September 2023 through June 2024 shows Snow White is listed for a March 22, 2024 release.

This suggests Disney still intends to release the live-action remake in March 2024, even though the writers' and actors' strikes could prevent reshoots and its stars from promoting the film.

While Gadot and Zegler's Snow White premiere dodged delays, the same can't be said for other 2024 films, including Thunderbolts, Venom 3, Deadpool 3, and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

One possible reason for this is that Gal Gadot finished filming in April 2022, followed by Rachel Zegler in July.

If only post-production remains, this could be why Disney remains confident in keeping its original release date.

Heigh Ho to Theaters Snow White Goes?

At the moment, Snow White does appear safe from strike-related delays. The question now is whether it will remain that way.

Recent Disney live-action remakes haven't entirely lived up to expectations with one of the latest being this summer's The Little Mermaid.

Likely adding to Disney's concerns is the fact that Snow White has already endured considerable scrutiny.

If this trend continues, the time afforded by a delay may be precisely what this remake needs.

Plus, a post-strike release would guarantee that Gal Gadot - in a rare villainous role (and as the Old Hag) - wouldn't be prohibited from promoting the film.

Without a magic mirror, it's tough to say how this story will end. But for now, it appears that fans won't have to wait much longer to see Gadot's Evil Queen.

Snow White arrives in theaters on March 22, 2024.