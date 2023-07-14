Gal Gadot's Snow White: First Look at Replacements for Seven Dwarfs (Photos)

By Klein Felt Posted:
Seven Dwarfs Snow White Gal Gadot

Fans can now get a first look at Disney's new seven dwarfs set to appear in the Gal Gadot-starring live-action Snow White remake. 

The upcoming reimagining of Disney's animated classic is finally set to hit theaters early next year. 

The movie stars Shazam 2 actress Rachel Zegler along with Wonder Woman herself Gal Gadot as the villainous Queen Clementianna.

Gadot has described her role in the film as "different than anything that [she has] ever [done] before," calling her experience working on the movie "delicious," as the tale of Snow White and her seven dwarfs come to the big screen again.

Meet Disney's New Seven Dwarfs

sevendwarfs
Walt Disney Pictures

New images from the set of the Gal Gadot-starring Snow White have revealed a reimagined take on Disney's iconic seven dwarfs. 

The set images, as posted by The Daily Mail, showcase Rachel Zegler's Snow White, as well as her seven forest-dwelling companions.

The new version of the dwarves look quite a bit different from their animated counterparts being a mix of gender, ethnicities, and heights.

Traditionally the dwarfs were all short mostly-chubby Caucasian men, so this marks a major change for the live-action blockbuster. 

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

