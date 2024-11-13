Spellbound 2024 Movie Reviews: Critics Share Strong First Reactions

Critics got their first look at Netflix's new 2024 movie, Spellbound, which yielded impressively positive results ahead of its debut.

Marking the first of a trio of upcoming movies for Rachel Zegler, Spellbound is Netflix's latest animated movie coming in late November.

The story centers on a young girl named Ellian who lives in a world of magic called Lumbria. This is where she has to break a spell that splits her kingdom in two and turns her parents into monsters.

Critics' First Reviews for Spellbound 2024 Movie

Netflix

Following press screenings for Netflix's Spellbound, critics offered their first reactions to the upcoming animated movie.

Variety's Katcy Stephan described the film as "magical," praising Rachel Zegler for "[nailing] the princess role" and highlighting Alan Menken and Glenn Slater for the film's music:

"Netflix's 'Spellbound' is magical! Rachel Zegler nails the princess role as the headstrong and optimistic Ellian, while Alan Menken and Glenn Slater deliver the kind of soaring emotional ballad we've come to expect from them with standout song 'The Way It Was Before.'"

Rama's Screen did not view Spellbound as highly despite describing the film's central themes as "admirable." He felt it had a "preachy message" built around a "lackluster adventure:"

"'Spellbound' theme of assuring children of divorced parents that life would get better was admirable. But therein also lies the problem. They built the story around the preachy message, so the result was a lackluster adventure with mid songs, mid humor & mid characters"

The Direct's own Russ Milheim saw Spellbound as a fun film "that boasts a surprisingly mature message" while praising Rachel Zegler for her musical musings:

"'Spellbound' is a fun adventure that boasts a surprisingly mature message. Its unique world is vibrant and fully realized, with lots of songs to enjoy as the story plays out. Rachel Zegler’s musical talent shines bright, as one would expect.

"Spellbound on Netflix is a true delight," exclaimed critic Amanda Taylor, who complimented the way it "captivates with its heartwarming story and stunning animation:"

"'Spellbound' on Netflix is a true delight! This magical film captivates with its heartwarming story and stunning animation. Alan Menken’s beautiful score elevates every scene, while Rachel Zegler shines with soulful brilliance. Don’t miss it!"

Freelance journalist Jamie Jirak loved the film, particularly "the pairing of Nathan Lane and Tituss Burgess," telling fans it is "worth checking out on Netflix:"

"'Spellbound' is so sweet! An animated princess musical with songs by Alan Menken… from Skydance?! I'm always happy when Rachel Zegler sings, and I loved the pairing of Nathan Lane & Tituss Burgess. The film has a nice message and is worth checking out on Netflix next week!"

Screen Rant's Joe Deckelmeier described how the film "weaves heartfelt storytelling with breathtaking animation" and "strikes a perfect chord:"

"'Spellbound' on Netflix is fantastic! The way this film weaves heartfelt storytelling with breathtaking animation is just magical. It strikes a perfect chord, exploring family dynamics and connection in such a relatable and profound way. Kudos to the brilliant team behind it, especially Alan Menken and Glenn Slater, for injecting so much soul into the music!

CBR's Ashley Saunders heaped heavy praise on Spellbound, telling fans that it was "beautifully animated" and "brimming with heart and humor:"

"'SPELLBOUND' is beautifully animated, brimming with heart and humor. Alan Menken’s score hits all the right nostalgic notes for this millennial. Pure magic. Rachel Zegler once again wows & John Lithgow is a scene-stealer! Perfect watch for the whole family"

Nerdtropolis founder Sean Tajipour called Spellbound "a beautiful yet powerful story with fantastic visuals," highlighting the way it "tackles tough themes...through a child's eyes:"

"Netflix's 'Spellbound' is a beautiful yet powerful story with fantastic visuals that tackles tough themes like parental separation through a child's eyes. It explores the journey of kids who blame themselves and try to 'fix' their parents' relationship, all wrapped in a magical and adventurous fairy tale filled with song and dance."

These critic responses appear to indicate that another hit animated Netflix movie may be on the way, even though some noted an occasional flaw or two. The cast seems to have put forth their best efforts, and Alan Menken continues his trend of excellence after projects like The Lion King (which continues to expand in live-action).

Featuring major stars like Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem next to Zegler, Spellbound looks to become the next great animated musical in an era somewhat lacking in that genre at times.

Whether this film leads to more stories from this universe is a mystery, but for now, plenty of hype is building for a fun new film fans can enjoy for the holiday season before the year ends.

Spellbound will debut on Netflix on Friday, November 22.