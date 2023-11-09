Disney hosted press screenings for its 62nd animated theatrical movie, Wish, with critics sharing their initial reviews for the new outing.

Following the first public press screenings for Disney’s Wish, critics shared their first reviews and reactions to the film on X, most of them being quite positive.

Variety’s Clayton Davis highlighted the film’s Easter Eggs and the way it celebrates "100 years of the famed studio" while also praising stars Ariana DeBose and Chris Pine for their efforts, particularly Pine's villain song:

"'Wish' is the celebration of 100 years of the famed studio with Easter Eggs galore. Surprisingly, thematically, it was more rich than I would have anticipated. I'd argue, maybe a little depressing? Ariana DeBose brings the house down as one of our great modern-day princesses. Villain song, 'This is the Thanks I Get,' is out of this world by Chris Pine. The foot tapping group number 'Knowing What I Know Now' is my favorite. "This Wish" will likely be the big push. Gorgeous animation."

The Wrap’s Drew Taylor praised the way the film combined "next gen technology with timeless storytelling," teasing something never seen before that also feels like something familiar:

"Combining next gen technology with timeless storytelling, 'Wish' looks like nothing you’ve seen before and feels exactly like your favorite Disney animated feature — whatever it is. A celebration of hope, community and self actualization and 100 years of Disney magic. Loved it"

Variety's Courtney Howard called the film "ENCHANTING & DAZZLING" while highlighting the way Disney "blends classical & modern techniques brilliantly" throughout Wish:

"'Wish' is ENCHANTING & DAZZLING. A magical, inspiring fairy tale & heroine for a new generation. I was swept away by the animation & musical splendor that blends classical & modern techniques brilliantly. Ariana DeBose & Chris Pine shine bright."

Critic Jordie Poblete was "happily surprised" by Wish, praising the "beautiful matte look for its animation" and celebrating how easy the characters are to love while complimenting the music as well:

"Happily surprised at how Disney’s 'Wish' was. Nothing typical about it, from a story that doesn’t let go from the beginning, beautiful matte look for its animation, characters easy to adore, and a masterful take on 'Disney music' by Julia Michaels. Disney Animation be so proud!!"

