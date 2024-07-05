Mirzapur Season 3 brings back the core of its ensemble cast starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Shweta Tripathi Sharma.

The hit Indian series from Amazon Prime Video revolves around the fictional world of Mizapur, where stakes are high due to the different individuals vying for the throne. It mainly focuses on Pankaj Tripathi's Kaleen Bhaiya as he tries to maintain his criminal empire.

In Season 3, the reign of the Tripathis comes to an end. Elsewhere, Guddu and Golu must team up to fight a tenacious new contender trying to nab the throne from them.

Mirzapur Season 3 premiered on Prime Video on July 5.

Every Cast Member of Mirzapur Season 3

Pankaj Tripathi - Kaleen Bhaiya

Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi returns to wreak havoc once again as Kaleen Bhaiya, the head of a criminal empire and the target of many after wanting to claim the Mirzapur throne.

The Season 2 finale ended with Kaleen badly injured after an encounter with Guddu and Golu, but he was saved by Sharad at the last minute.

A good chunk of Season 3 sees Kaleen recovering from his injuries.

Tripathi is a staple in Indian cinema known for his roles in Gangs of Wasseypur, Stree, Ludo, and Murder Mubarak.

Ali Fazal - Govind "Guddu" Pandit

Ali Fazal

Ali Fazal portrays Govind "Guddu" Pandit, Ramakant's eldest son who ascended to the throne of Mirzapur in the Season 2 finale.

Despite achieving his goal, Guddu still needs to stay on his guard as a plethora of new threats emerge. He is also helping his father to be free from charges for Maurya's murder.

Fazal has many notable credits, such as roles in Death on the Nile, Victoria & Abdul, and Kandahar.

Shweta Tripathi Sharma - Gajgamini "Golu" Gupta

Shweta Tripathi Sharma

Shweta Tripathi Sharma stars as Gajgamini "Golu" Gupta in Mirzapur Season 3.

Golu is a wise and cunning college student who embraces her dark side after seeking revenge against Munna for Bablu and Sweety's death. She is also a longtime ally of Guddu.

Season 3 sees Golu unearthing newfound enemies as she helps Guddu protect the throne of Mirzapur.

Tripathi has credits in Masaan, Haraamkhor, and Kaalkoot.

Rasika Dugal - Beena Tripathi

Rasika Dugal

Rasika Dugal portrays Beena Tripathi, Kaleen Bhaiya's second wife who successfully killed Bauji to gain revenge at the end of Season 2. Beena is also one of Guddu and Golu's close allies.

Dugal is known for her roles in OK Computer, Delhi Crime, and Hamid.

Vijay Varma - Shatrughan Tyagi

Vijay Varma

Vijay Varma returns to the world of Mizapur as Shatrughan Tyagi, Bharat's twin brother who assumes his identity after seemingly being killed off in the Season 2 finale.

It is revealed in Season 3 that Shatrughan, posing as Bharat, is the one guarding Kaleen Bhaiya's road to recovery while Sharad enacts his plans to take the throne from Guddu.

Varma's other credits include Gully Boy, Dahaad, and Darlings.

Isha Talwar - Madhuri Yadav

Isha Talwar

Isha Talwar appears in Season 3 as Madhuri Yadav, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh who will do anything in her power to eradicate the crimes of the state even if it means destroying the throne of Mirzapur.

Outside of the dangerous forces in Uttar Pradesh, Madhuri also has to deal with enemies lurking within her cabinet members.

Talwar is best known for her roles in Article 15, Indian Police Force, and Chamak.

Anjumm Shharma - Sharad Shukla

Anjumm Shharma

Anjumm Shharma reprises his Mirzapur role as Sharad Shukla in Season 3.

Sharad is Rati Shankar and Shakuntala's son and the Don of Jaunpur. He is also one of Guddu's enemies and Kaleen Bhaiya's closest ally.

At the end of Season 2, Sharad was the one who saved Kaleen Bhaiya from harm after Guddu and Golu ambushed his forces.

Shharma is known for his roles in Slumdog Millionaire, Wazir, and Sultan of Delhi.

Priyanshu Painyuli - Radheshyam 'Robin' Agarwal

Priyanshu Painyuli

Radheshyam 'Robin' Agarwal (played by Priyanshu Painyuli) is Dimpy's fiancé who tries to help Ramakant in his worsening situation revolving around his trial for the murder of SSP Maurya.

Fans may recognize Painyuli for appearing alongside Chris Hemsworth in Netflix's Extraction. The actor also starred in Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, Shehar Lakhot, and Pippa.

Harshita Shekhar Gaur - Dimpy Pandit

Harshita Shekhar Gaur

Harshita Shekhar Gaur reprises her role as Dimpy Pandit in Mirzapur Season 3.

Dimpy is Ramakant's daughter who is doing whatever she can to prove her father's innocence so that he can be freed from prison.

Gaur is known for her roles in Sacred Games, Sadda Haq, and Falaknuma Das.

Rajesh Tailang - Ramakant Pandit

Rajesh Tailang

Bringing Ramakant Pandit to life in Mirzapur Season 3 is Rajesh Tailang.

Ramakant is a reputable lawyer who is in big trouble at the beginning of the new season. He is on trial for SSP Maurya's murder, a crime he committed at the end of Season 2.

Tailang can be seen in Delhi Crime, Siddharth, and Phantom.

Meghna Malik - Shakuntala Shukl

Meghna Malik

Portraying Shakuntala Shukl in the world of Mirzapur is Meghna Malik.

Shakuntala is Rati Shankar's wife and Sharad's mother who warns him about his decision to clash with Guddu and his forces.

Malik's most recognizable role is playing Ammaji in over 500 episodes of Na Aana Iss Dess Laado. The actress can also be seen in Taare Zameen Par and Pagglait.

Manu Rishi Chadha - IG Vishuddhanand Dubey

Manu Rishi Chadha

Manu Rishi Chadha's Vishuddhanand Dubey is the Inspector General of Uttlar Pradesh who advises Chief Minister Madhuri Yadav about potential next moves on how to derail and ultimately remove the throne from Guddu.

Chadha's notable credits include Ankhon Dekhi, Laxmii, and Shehar Lakhot.

Sheeba Chaddha - Vasudha Pandit

Sheeba Chaddha

Sheeba Chaddha plays Vasudha Pandit, Ramakant's loving wife and Guddu's mother.

Amid Ramakant's murder trial, Vasudha grows concerned over the potential prison time of her husband.

Chaddha has over 80 credits, with roles in Gully Boy, Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, and Badhaai Do.

Rohit Tiwari - PA Anand

Rohit Tiwari

Rohit Tiwari stars as PA Anand, Madhuri Yadav's adviser and assistant who accompanies her in her day-to-day endeavors.

Tiwari has credits in Dream Girl, Class of 83, and Half CA.

Rati Shankar Tripathi - Panchbai

Rati Shankar Tripathi

Rati Shankar Tripathi guest stars in Season 3, Episode 1 as Panchbai, the lawyer representing Maurya's family against the accused, Ramakant Pandit.

Tripathi is no stranger to the world of Mirzapur having served as a line producer for the series since Season 1.

As an actor, he is known for his roles in Gangs of Wasseypur, Super 30, and Jolly LLB 2.

B Shantanu - Judge

B Shantanu

B Shantanu joins the cast of Mirzapur Season 3 as the judge presiding over Ramakant Pandit's murder trial.

Shantanu previously appeared in Raees, The White Tiger, and Bholaa.

Shahnawaz Pradhan - Parshuram Gupta

Shahnawaz Pradhan

The late Shahnawaz Pradhan returns as Parshuram Gupta, the Superintendent of Police of Uttar Pradesh and Golu and Sweety's father.

Pradhan died in February 2023 following a heart attack. The veteran actor's notable credits include Raees, 24, and Khuda Haafiz.

Kundan Kumar - Tausif

Kundan Kumar

Kundan Kumar is part of Season 3's cast as Tausif, one of Golu's trusted enforcers.

Kumar can be seen in Meri Saas Bhoot Hai and Devanand Dheere Dheere.

Tripurari Yadav - Parmar Chacha

Tripurari Yadav

Tripurari Yadav is one of the guest stars of Season 3, Episode 1, and he plays Parmar Chacha.

Parmar is a decoy used by Kaleen Bhaiya's forces to distract Golu and her team when they initially track down Bhaiya's whereabouts.

Yadav's other major credits include Pagglait, Gangs of Wasseypur, and The Railway Men.

Sanjeev Sharma - Brij

Sanjeev Sharma

Sanjeev Sharma appears as Brij, Guddu and Golu's trusted informant who warns them about Sharad's next moves against them.

Sharma has credits in Narayan, Padmaavat, and Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush.

Prashansa Sharma - Radhiya

Prashansa Sharma

Prashansa Sharma plays Radhiya, the Tripathi family's maid who is aware of their illegal dealings but chooses to ignore the dangerous ramifications of the transactions.

Bauji also assaulted her in Season 2.

Sharma previously appeared in Bicchoo Ka Khel, Dahaad, and Office vs. Office.

Shyam Kishore - Uma Dutt

Shyam Kishore

Shyam Kishore plays Uma Dutt, the Don of Azamgarh who instantly shows how ruthless he is after beheading an intruder in front of Golu.

Uma is not a fan that Guddu is set to lead Purvanchal since he is not confident with his leadership.

Kishore is known for his roles in The Unexpected, Haseen Dillruba, and Slave Market.

Anil George - Lala

Anil George

Anil George plays Lala, the maker and seller of opium who later shares a strong bond with Ramakant while in prison.

George can be seen in Uri: The Surgical Strike, War, and Sultan of Delhi.

Shernavaz Jijina - Shabnam Lala

Shernavaz Jijina

Shernavaz Jijina is part of Season 3's massive ensemble as Shabnam, Lala's daughter who is approached by his peers due to her father's connection to the opium business. At one point, she was also Guddu's romantic interest.

Jijina has credits in Bang Baaja Baaraat and Rannchhod.

Gyan Prakash - Home Minister Solanki

Gyan Prakash

Gyan Prakash joins the cast in a recurring capacity as Home Minister Solanki.

Solanki is part of Madhuri Yadav's cabinet member who is part of the opposition since he doubts her leadership.

Prakash can be seen in Mimi, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai, and Shehar Lakhot.

Mirzapur Season 3 is now streaming on Prime Video.

