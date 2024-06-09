Mirzapur Season 3 Gets Exciting Release Update (Report)

The release of Season 3 of Amazon Prime Video's Mirzapur gets an exciting new update.

The hit Indian crime thriller series stars Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, a crimelord masquerading as a carpet business owner trying to maintain his criminal empire in Mirzapur. Kaleen's throne was threatened most by his unworthy son, Munna, played by Divyendu Sharma, who also starred in Netflix's historical drama series The Railway Men: The Untold Story of Bhopal 1984.

However, by the end of Season 2, Bhaiya's position as king of Mirzapur has finally been taken, leaving fans waiting eagerly for Season 3.

Prime Video

According to film journalist Rahul Raut, Season 3 of Amazon Prime Video's Mirzapur will be released in July.

"MIRZAPUR KE FANS, BUCKLE UP... India's most-awaited #MirzapurSeason3 is coming out in JULY 2024 on Amazon Prime Video!"

This news would align with earlier reports about the next season of Mirzapur being expected to release in mid-2024, alongside Amazon Prime's recent uptick in marketing the next season.

What Is Next for Mirzapur?

The last season of Mirzapur ended with Kaleen Bhaiya nearly being killed alongside his son and fleeing with Anjum Sharma's Sharad Shukla

This left the throne of Mirzapur to Ali Fazal's Govind "Guddu" Pandit and other interested parties like Rasika Dugal's Beena Tripathi and Vijay Varma's Shatrughan Tyagi.

One of the bigger questions is why Sharad bothered to save Kaleen Bhaiya despite conspiring with his son to kill him.

It's no doubt part of his plan to take the throne of Mirzapur for himself, perhaps by becoming closer to its now runaway king.

Season 3 of Mirzapur will be released on Amazon Prime Video in July.

Read more about other Indian-produced shows and films:

Full Cast of Heeramandi on Netflix - Every Main Character & Actor Who Appears (Photos)

The Archies Netflix Movie Cast, Characters & Actors (Photos)

Full Cast of Panchayat Season 3 - Every Main Character & Actor Who Appears (Photos)