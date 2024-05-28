Full Cast of Panchayat Season 3 - Every Main Character & Actor Who Appears (Photos)

Jitendra Kumar is back to lead the cast of Amazon Prime Video's Panchayat as Abhishek Tripathi.

Season 3 of the hit Indian drama series continues to tell the complexities of Abhishek Tripathi's life as the Secretary of Gram Panchayat in the local town of Phulera in Uttar Pradesh.

Panchayat Season 3 premiered on Prime Video on May 28.

Every Main Cast Member of Panchayat Season 3

Jitendra Kumar - Abhishek Tripathi

Jitendra Kumar as Abhishek Tripathi in Panchayat Season 3
Jitendra Kumar

Jitendra Kumar reprises his role as Abhishek Tripathi in Panchayat Season 3. 

Abhishek has seen his fair share of struggles in his professional career after accepting the position as the Panchayat secretary of a small local town called Phulera. 

While he is eager to find better opportunities elsewhere, Abhishek has grown to love the locals and embrace the community. 

Season 3 sees Abhishek more focused on the political issues surrounding the town, which ends up sacrificing his blossoming relationship with Rinki due to lack of time and commitment.

Kumar is best known for his roles in Jaadugar, Chaman Bahaar, and Lantrani

Neena Gupta - Manju Devi Dubey 

Neena Gupta as Manju Devi Dubey in Panchayat Season 3
Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta stars as Manju Devi Dubey, the Pradhan (aka leader) of Phulera who works side by side with Abhishek. 

Manju Devi continues to showcase her charisma as the small town's strong leader. She is also not shy to voice her opinions amid the political turmoil that has been plaguing her constituents despite a lurking threat that could endanger her life.

Gupta has over 120 credits, with roles in Badhaai Ho, Kaagaz 2, and Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley

Raghubir Yadav - Brij Bhushan Dubey

Raghubir Yadav as Brij Bhushan Dubey in Panchayat Season 3
Raghubir Yadav

Raghubir Yadav is back as Brij Bhushan Dubey, Manju Devi's husband and Prahdan-Pati. 

Brij Bhushan is concerned about the arrival of a new secretary who will join their team, mainly because he is unsure about his loyalty. He then orders Vikas to keep an eye on him. 

Yadav previously appeared in Yaatris, The Railway Men, and Titu Ambani

Faisal Malik - Prahladchand "Prahlad" Pandey

Faisal Malik as Prahladchand
Faisal Malik

Returning to the world of Panchayat is Faisal Malik as Prahladchand "Prahlad" Pandey, the assistant Pradhan of Phulera.

At the end of Season 2, Prahlad is devastated to find out about the death of his son, Rahul and the new season starts with him still reeling from that loss. 

Prahlad also confronts the new secretary alongside Vikas, using his grief as an anchor for his anger toward the arrogant political official.

Malik's notable credits include Namacool, Mast Mein Rehne Ka, and Hostel Daze.

Chandan Roy - Vikas

Chandan Roy as Vikas in Panchayat Season 3
Chandan Roy 

Chandan Roy's Vikas serves as the office assistant of Gram Panchayat in the Prime Video series. 

In Season 3, Episode 1, Vikas instantly butts heads with the new secretary because he hung up on him upon his arrival at Phulera. The new Sachiv threatens to file a show cause order against him if he misbehaves again. 

Roy can be seen in Sanak, Stage of Siege: Temple Attack, and Shehar Lakhot.

Sanvikaa - Rinki 

Sanvikaa as Rinki in Panchayat Season 3
Sanvikaa

Rinki (played by Sanvikaa) is Manju Devi's daughter and Abhishek's girlfriend.

Given that Abhishek appears to have dedicated most of his time to addressing the political issues of the town, Rinki's relationship with him is not of the utmost priority. 

Still, Rinki tries her best to lead their relationship amid her partner's ongoing struggles.

Sanvikaa's other major credits include roles in Hajamat and Lakhan Leela Bhargava.

Saad Bilgrami - Aditya 

Saad Bilgrami as Aditya in Panchayat Season 3
Saad Bilgrami

Saad Bilgrami appears in Panchayat Season 3 as Aditya, Abhishek's friend who checks on him during the early moments of Episode 1 as he prepares to take another exam that will allow him to leave Phulera for good.

Bilgrami can be seen in TVF Pitchers, Dhadak 2, and The Adventures of Lleo.

Vinod Suryawanshi - New Sachiv

Vinod Suryawanshi as New Sachiv in Panchayat Season 3
Vinod Suryawanshi

Vinod Suryawanshi joins the cast of Panchayat Season 3 as the New Sachiv (aka the new secretary) who is set to work alongside Manju Devi Dubey in Phulera. 

The New Sachiv's arrival causes an uneasy feeling among the members of the council because they are unsure if he can be trusted, considering the intense political landscape in the town.

Suryawanshi's other major credits include roles in Hunter - Tootega Nahi, Todega and Staff Room - Teacheron Ka Adda.

Vishal Yadav - Jagmohan

Vishal Yadav as Jagmohan in Panchayat Season 3
Vishal Yadav

Vishal Yadav's Jagmohan is a resident of Phulera.

In Season 3, Episode 3, Jagmohan asks the help of Prahlad to convince his grandmother to stop her from agreeing to sell their current house in exchange for a newly built home provided by the government. 

Prahlad tells Jagmohan's grandmother that trading away one's home filled with memories is not the right to do, considering that no amount of money would be tantamount to the time spent in one's current ancestral home.

Panchayat is Vishal Yadav's only notable credit.

Kusum Shastri - District Magistrate

Kusum Shastri as District Magistrate in Panchayat Season 3
Kusum Shastri

Kusum Shastri is part of Season 3's cast as the District Magistrate. 

The District Magistrate appears in Episode 1 to scold Manju Devi and her husband about the irregularities that happened to the newly-arrived secretary at Phulera. 

She reminds Manju Devi that it is not worth it to stop a secretary transfer to create political unrest.

Shastri previously appeared in Who Am I and Ghar Set Hai.

Pankaj Jha - Chandrakishore Singh

Pankaj Jha as Chandrakishore Singh in Panchayat Season 3
Pankaj Jha

Chandrakishore Singh is a local member of the legislative assembly who is furious over the fact that Phulera's council is not accommodating the new secretary well upon his arrival. The character is portrayed by Pankaj Jha. 

Singh uses his anger to make quick decisions that could endanger the lives of many. Thankfully, though, his adviser is present to calm him down.

Jha is known for his roles in Black Friday, Gulaal, and Monsoon Wedding.

Gaurav Singh - Chottan Singh

Gaurav Singh as Chottan Singh in Panchayat Season 3
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh portrays Chottan Singh, one of Chandrakishore's henchman and adviser who keeps his boss in check whenever he goes berserk when making decisions. 

Season 3, Episode 1 sees Chottan preventing Chandrakishore from launching an all-out attack at Phulera after learning about the local council not being able to properly assist the new secretary with his official assignment.

Singh's notable roles include playing Raju in Firangi Thakurain and Ronit in Night Party

All episodes of Panchayat Season 3 are now streaming on Prime Video.

