Wolf Like Me star Zindzi Okenyo joins the cast of Troppo Season 2 as an exciting new character.
Troppo Season 2 continues the investigative exploits of private investigators Ted Confakkey and Amanda Pharrell as they are hired to prove the innocence of their client, who is being framed for the murder of a local retreat leader.
Troppo Season 2 premiered on ABC TV and iView on July 5. It then started streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Freeve on July 25.
Every Main Cast Member of Troppo Season 2
Thomas Jane - Ted Conkaffey
Thomas Jane is back as Ted Conkaffey, a private investigator dealing with a broken marriage and his unfortunate past where he was accused of raping a 13-year-old (he was never convicted due to lack of evidence).
In Season 2, Ted teams up with Amanda to investigate the bizarre murder of a healing retreat leader while his past unexpectedly haunts him.
Jane is best known for his roles in Boogie Nights, The Thin Red Line, and Deep Blue Sea. He also portrayed Frank Castle in 2004's The Punisher.
- Instagram: @cardcarrying_thomasjane
- Wikipedia: Thomas Jane
- IMDb: Thomas Jane
Nicole Chamoun - Amanda Pharrell
Amanda Pharrell is Ted's co-private investigator, helping him crack cases in Crimson Lake. Nicole Chamoun plays the character on-screen.
While Ted is haunted by his past, Amanda deals with her issues and uses "car therapy" to solve them.
Amanda and Ted then get entangled in the case of the murder of a retreat leader while proving the innocence of an accused suspect.
Chamoun's notable credits include Safe Harbour, On The Ropes, and Resurgence.
- Instagram: @nicole_chamoun
- Wikipedia: Nicole Chamoun
- IMDb: Nicole Chamoun
Zindzi Okenyo - Detective Sweeney
Zindzi Okenyo is a newcomer to Troppo Season 2, playing Detective Sweeney.
Detective Sweeney spearheads the investigation behind the death of the healing retreat leader. She also shares a romantic interest in Amanda after a random encounter in Episode 1.
Okenyo has credits in Wolf Like Me, Deadloch, and Totally Completely Fine.
- Instagram: @z.okenyo
- Wikipedia: Zindzi Okenyo
- IMDb: Zindzi Okenyo
Simon Lyndon - Twist
Simon Lyndon plays Twist, Julian's brother and the man who caused much chaos in Amanda's life in Season 1.
Twist reveals that he is willing to do whatever it takes to find his brother's killer, spelling bad news for Ted and Amanda.
Lyndon previously appeared in Chopper, The Thin Red Line, and Caught Inside.
- Wikipedia: Simon Lyndon
- IMDb: Simon Lyndon
Radha Mitchell - Kelly
Radha Mitchell reprises her role as Kelly, Ted's ex-wife who is shaken by her ex-husband's past of being accused of raping a teenager. She is also against having Lily visit Ted in Crimson Lake.
Mitchell can be seen in Pitch Black, Olympus Has Fallen, and Silent Hill.
- Instagram: @radhamitchell
- Wikipedia: Radha Mitchell
- IMDb: Radha Mitchell
Ursula Yovich - Ronnie
Ursula Yovich portrays Ronnie, Tayla's mother, who is later revealed to be involved with Julian's death.
Ronnie shares that she accidentally hit Julian, and her cousin was the one who burned his body.
Yovich is known for her roles in Australia, Top End Wedding, and Around the Block.
- Wikipedia: Ursula Yovich
- IMDb: Ursula Yovich
Miah Madden - Tayla
Miah Madden's Tayla is Raph's girlfriend who desperately seeks the help of Amanda and Ted to prove that her boyfriend did not kill his father.
Madden is known for her roles in The Clearing, Australia Day, and The Sapphires.
- Instagram: @miahmadden
- Wikipedia: Miah Madden
- IMDb: Miah Madden
Ethan Lwin - Raph
Ethan Lwin stars as Raph, the son of the murdered retreat leader being accused as a suspect.
Raph's girlfriend then hired Amanda and Ted to prove his innocence.
Lwin is known for his roles in Joe vs. Carole, Young Rock, and Human Error.
- Instagram: @ethanlwin
- IMDb: Ethan Lwin
Georgina Naidu - Devi
Georgina Naidu appears in Troppo Season 2 as Devi, the operating manager behind the victim's retreat operations.
Naidu's major credits include SeaChange, Satisfaction, and Newton's Law.
- Wikipedia: Georgina Naidu
- IMDb: Georgina Naidu
Jacy Lewis - Bridget
Jacy Lewis guest stars as Bridget, a member of Julian's retreat who tells Ted about how great of a man the victim is.
Bridget gave Ted some clues about the murder, such as a potential link of Julian's death to his now-missing E-Type Jaguar.
Lewis has credits in Inspector Gadget 2, Harrow, and The Condemned.
- Instagram: @jacylewis
- IMDb: Jacy Lewis
Brett Tucker - Colin
Colin (played by Brett Trucker) is a pesky journalist snooping around Julian's retreat family house. He later revealed that he was writing a feature about the retreat. Colin also has a crucial connection to Ted's haunting past.
Tucker's most recognizable role is playing Lucas Ripley in Station 19. The actor also appeared in The Americans, Mistresses, and Dynasty.
- Instagram: @bretttucker3
- Wikipedia: Brett Tucker
- IMDb: Brett Tucker
Angela Punch McGregor - Dr. Val
Returning to the world of Troppo is Angela Punch McGregor as Dr. Val, the leading forensic expert in Crimson Lake who clashed with Detective Sweeney about the case of Julian's death. She is also a close ally of Ted and Amanda.
McGregor can be seen in The Island, Newsfront, and Annie's Coming Out.
- Wikipedia: Angela Punch McGregor
- IMDb: Angela Punch McGregor
Ron Smyck - Mario
Ron Smyck is part of Season 2's cast as Mario, an automotive mechanic and a close confidant of Ted and Amanda.
In Season 2, Episode 1, Mario gives Ted and Amanda some information about Julian's missing E-Jaguar and promises to keep an eye out in case a similar vehicle shows up in the town.
Smyck recently appeared as Harris in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The actor also starred in Spiderhead, Nekrotonic, and Zelos.
Alex Kaan - Zach
Alex Kaan is Zach in Troppo Season 2.
Zach is the man who witnessed Julian's murder and the apparent death of his lover, Erin. Zach cowardly storms off and goes into hiding even though he is innocent. Later, Amanda and Ted track him down.
Kaan's other major credits include roles in Rock Island Mysteries and Shot.
- Instagram: @alexanderkaan
- IMDb: Alex Kaan
Di Adams - Stella
Di Adams' Stella is Julian's neighbor whom Amanda and Ted talk to to learn more about the murder victim.
Stella told the investigating duo that Julian had been a problematic neighbor for years.
Adams can be seen in The Principal, Top of the Lake, and The Turning.
- IMDb: Di Adams
Robert Mammone - Max
Max (played by Robert Mammone) is Julian's neighbor contemplating suicide by the time Ted encounters him at his home.
Mammone previously starred in The Matrix Reloaded, The Condemned, and Vertical Limit.
- Wikipedia: Robert Mammone
- IMDb: Robert Mammone
Ling Cooper Tang - Sergeant Carrie Hench
Ling Cooper Tang is back as Sergeant Carrie Hench in Troppo Season 2.
Sergeant Hench is the leading law enforcement figure in Crimson Lake who helps Ted and Amanda with their cases.
Tang previously appeared in Spirited Racer, Sea Patrol, and Ticket to Paradise.
- IMDb: Ling Cooper Tang
Cramer Cain - Wayne
Cramer Cain returns as Wayne, the owner of a local bar that Ted and Amanda usually visit for information.
Cain's notable credits include Sanctum, The Straits, and The Island of Doctor Moron.
- Instagram: @cramercain
- IMDb: Cramer Cain
Sara West - Brooke
Sara West stars as Brooke, Wayne's new employee later murdered by Colin.
West is an Australian actress known for her roles in Neighbours, Don't Tell, and Ash vs. Evil Dead.
- Instagram: @sarajwest
- Wikipedia: Sara West
- IMDb: Sara West
New episodes of Troppo Season 2 are streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Freevee in the U.S., UK, Germany, and Austria.