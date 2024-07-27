Wolf Like Me star Zindzi Okenyo joins the cast of Troppo Season 2 as an exciting new character.

Troppo Season 2 continues the investigative exploits of private investigators Ted Confakkey and Amanda Pharrell as they are hired to prove the innocence of their client, who is being framed for the murder of a local retreat leader.

Troppo Season 2 premiered on ABC TV and iView on July 5. It then started streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Freeve on July 25.

Every Main Cast Member of Troppo Season 2

Thomas Jane - Ted Conkaffey

Thomas Jane

Thomas Jane is back as Ted Conkaffey, a private investigator dealing with a broken marriage and his unfortunate past where he was accused of raping a 13-year-old (he was never convicted due to lack of evidence).

In Season 2, Ted teams up with Amanda to investigate the bizarre murder of a healing retreat leader while his past unexpectedly haunts him.

Jane is best known for his roles in Boogie Nights, The Thin Red Line, and Deep Blue Sea. He also portrayed Frank Castle in 2004's The Punisher.

Nicole Chamoun - Amanda Pharrell

Nicole Chamoun

Amanda Pharrell is Ted's co-private investigator, helping him crack cases in Crimson Lake. Nicole Chamoun plays the character on-screen.

While Ted is haunted by his past, Amanda deals with her issues and uses "car therapy" to solve them.

Amanda and Ted then get entangled in the case of the murder of a retreat leader while proving the innocence of an accused suspect.

Chamoun's notable credits include Safe Harbour, On The Ropes, and Resurgence.

Zindzi Okenyo - Detective Sweeney

Zindzi Okenyo

Zindzi Okenyo is a newcomer to Troppo Season 2, playing Detective Sweeney.

Detective Sweeney spearheads the investigation behind the death of the healing retreat leader. She also shares a romantic interest in Amanda after a random encounter in Episode 1.

Okenyo has credits in Wolf Like Me, Deadloch, and Totally Completely Fine.

Simon Lyndon - Twist

Simon Lyndon

Simon Lyndon plays Twist, Julian's brother and the man who caused much chaos in Amanda's life in Season 1.

Twist reveals that he is willing to do whatever it takes to find his brother's killer, spelling bad news for Ted and Amanda.

Lyndon previously appeared in Chopper, The Thin Red Line, and Caught Inside.

Radha Mitchell - Kelly

Radha Mitchell

Radha Mitchell reprises her role as Kelly, Ted's ex-wife who is shaken by her ex-husband's past of being accused of raping a teenager. She is also against having Lily visit Ted in Crimson Lake.

Mitchell can be seen in Pitch Black, Olympus Has Fallen, and Silent Hill.

Ursula Yovich - Ronnie

Ursula Yovich

Ursula Yovich portrays Ronnie, Tayla's mother, who is later revealed to be involved with Julian's death.

Ronnie shares that she accidentally hit Julian, and her cousin was the one who burned his body.

Yovich is known for her roles in Australia, Top End Wedding, and Around the Block.

Miah Madden - Tayla

Miah Madden

Miah Madden's Tayla is Raph's girlfriend who desperately seeks the help of Amanda and Ted to prove that her boyfriend did not kill his father.

Madden is known for her roles in The Clearing, Australia Day, and The Sapphires.

Ethan Lwin - Raph

Ethan Lwin

Ethan Lwin stars as Raph, the son of the murdered retreat leader being accused as a suspect.

Raph's girlfriend then hired Amanda and Ted to prove his innocence.

Lwin is known for his roles in Joe vs. Carole, Young Rock, and Human Error.

Georgina Naidu - Devi

Georgina Naidu

Georgina Naidu appears in Troppo Season 2 as Devi, the operating manager behind the victim's retreat operations.

Naidu's major credits include SeaChange, Satisfaction, and Newton's Law.

Jacy Lewis - Bridget

Jacy Lewis

Jacy Lewis guest stars as Bridget, a member of Julian's retreat who tells Ted about how great of a man the victim is.

Bridget gave Ted some clues about the murder, such as a potential link of Julian's death to his now-missing E-Type Jaguar.

Lewis has credits in Inspector Gadget 2, Harrow, and The Condemned.

Brett Tucker - Colin

Brett Tucker

Colin (played by Brett Trucker) is a pesky journalist snooping around Julian's retreat family house. He later revealed that he was writing a feature about the retreat. Colin also has a crucial connection to Ted's haunting past.

Tucker's most recognizable role is playing Lucas Ripley in Station 19. The actor also appeared in The Americans, Mistresses, and Dynasty.

Angela Punch McGregor - Dr. Val

Angela Punch McGregor

Returning to the world of Troppo is Angela Punch McGregor as Dr. Val, the leading forensic expert in Crimson Lake who clashed with Detective Sweeney about the case of Julian's death. She is also a close ally of Ted and Amanda.

McGregor can be seen in The Island, Newsfront, and Annie's Coming Out.

Ron Smyck - Mario

Ron Smyck

Ron Smyck is part of Season 2's cast as Mario, an automotive mechanic and a close confidant of Ted and Amanda.

In Season 2, Episode 1, Mario gives Ted and Amanda some information about Julian's missing E-Jaguar and promises to keep an eye out in case a similar vehicle shows up in the town.

Smyck recently appeared as Harris in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The actor also starred in Spiderhead, Nekrotonic, and Zelos.

Alex Kaan - Zach

Alex Kaan

Alex Kaan is Zach in Troppo Season 2.

Zach is the man who witnessed Julian's murder and the apparent death of his lover, Erin. Zach cowardly storms off and goes into hiding even though he is innocent. Later, Amanda and Ted track him down.

Kaan's other major credits include roles in Rock Island Mysteries and Shot.

Di Adams - Stella

Di Adams

Di Adams' Stella is Julian's neighbor whom Amanda and Ted talk to to learn more about the murder victim.

Stella told the investigating duo that Julian had been a problematic neighbor for years.

Adams can be seen in The Principal, Top of the Lake, and The Turning.

Robert Mammone - Max

Robert Mammone

Max (played by Robert Mammone) is Julian's neighbor contemplating suicide by the time Ted encounters him at his home.

Mammone previously starred in The Matrix Reloaded, The Condemned, and Vertical Limit.

Ling Cooper Tang - Sergeant Carrie Hench

Ling Cooper Tang

Ling Cooper Tang is back as Sergeant Carrie Hench in Troppo Season 2.

Sergeant Hench is the leading law enforcement figure in Crimson Lake who helps Ted and Amanda with their cases.

Tang previously appeared in Spirited Racer, Sea Patrol, and Ticket to Paradise.

Cramer Cain - Wayne

Cramer Cain

Cramer Cain returns as Wayne, the owner of a local bar that Ted and Amanda usually visit for information.

Cain's notable credits include Sanctum, The Straits, and The Island of Doctor Moron.

Sara West - Brooke

Sara West

Sara West stars as Brooke, Wayne's new employee later murdered by Colin.

West is an Australian actress known for her roles in Neighbours, Don't Tell, and Ash vs. Evil Dead.

New episodes of Troppo Season 2 are streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Freevee in the U.S., UK, Germany, and Austria.