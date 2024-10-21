Paul Ben-Victor and Christian Antidormi join the cast of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3, Episode 3 as tenacious father-son lawyers who mess with Mickey Haller.

The episode, "Strange Bedfellows," raises the stakes as Mickey uncovers a dangerous conspiracy tied to Glory Days' death. Elsewhere, Mickey and Andy's relationship takes a more intimate turn.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3, Episode 3 premiered on Netflix on October 17.

Every Main Cast Member of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 Episode 3

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo - Mickey Haller

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo plays Mickey Haller, a well-renowned defense attorney from Los Angeles who is doing whatever he can to learn the truth behind the death of his friend, Glory Days.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3, Episode 3 begins with a six-month time jump as it wastes no time in showcasing Mickey and Andy's strong romantic bond.

Mickey also prepares for Julian La Cosse's trial, but it gets derailed with a subpoena out of nowhere that frames him for a murder that he did not commit.

Garcia-Rulfo appeared in The Magnificent Seven, Murder on the Orient Express, and A Man Called Otto.

Becki Newton - Lorna

Becki Newton

Becki Newton is back as Lorna, Mickey's second ex-wife who is married to Cisco.

The character is also an aspiring lawyer and she is making a big step in Season 3, Episode 3 after finally taking her bar exam.

After the exam, Lorna immediately returns to help Mickey and the crew with Julian's case.

She explains the presiding judge's history, telling the team that her current political race might be a factor in why she decides to deny Mickey's motion.

Lorna also helps Cisco track down the Honda Civic's VIN, leading to the discovery that the car is named after a certain Jack Houlihan.

Newton is known for her roles in Ugly Betty, Mode After Hours, and Love Bites.

Jazz Raycole - Izzy

Jazz Raycole

Jazz Raycole plays Izzy, Mickey's former driver and assistant who helps him run things in his legal firm.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3, Episode 3 sees Izzy trying to convince David (Julian's partner) to attend the hearing despite Julian clearly stating that he doesn't want to see his boyfriend in court.

Izzy tells David that Julian is not thinking straight and his support would mean a lot to him.

Raycole's most well-known roles include playing Allison Hawkins in Jericho, Sydney Fletcher in The Quad, and Claire Kyle in My Wife and Kids.

Angus Sampson - Cisco

Angus Sampson

Angus Sampson returns as Cisco in The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3, Episode 3.

Cisco is Mickey's longtime friend and his investigator who is now married to Lorna.

In Episode 3, Cisco tracks down the identity of Glory Days' stalker. He ends up calling his contact at a junkyard to find a Honda Civic with tinted windows that could be connected to the said stalker.

After some thorough digging, he finds the car's VIN and asks Lorna's help to track the owner down using the registry.

Sampson has credits in Heartbreak High, Furiosa, and Bump.

Yaya DaCosta - Andrea Freeman

Yaya DaCosta

Yaya DaCosta returns as Andrea Freeman, a district attorney who strikes up a romance with Mickey Haller.

Aside from her casual relationship with Mickey, Andrea is assigned a case involving a murdered senator. She moves all her other assigned cases to focus on what her boss, Adam, gave her.

DaCosta took part as a cast member in projects like Chicago Med, Our Kind of People, and Bolden.

Devon Graye - Julian La Cosse

Devon Graye

Devon Graye stars as Julian La Cosse, the presumed suspect behind Glory Days' murder. Manny believes that he is innocent and is being framed which is why he agrees to represent him in court.

"Strange Bedfellows" continues Julian's trial and the odds are clearly stacked against him due to several factors. Seeing his boyfriend, David, though in court is a sigh of relief for him in the meantime.

After the judge denies Mickey's motion to suppress, Julian must stay in prison for months before he awaits his next trial, which spells doom for him because it is clear that dangerous people are after him.

Graye's can be seen in Nope, Grey's Anatomy, and PEN15.

Merrin Dungey - Judge Regina Turner

Merrin Dungey

Merrin Dungey is part of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3, Episode 3's cast as Judge Regina Turner, a known public defender.

Turner denies Mickey's motion to suppress in the latest episode. Lorna believes that this has something to do with her political race and she doesn't want the public to see that she is soft on Julian's supposed crime.

Dungey's notable credits include Alias, The King of Queens, and Big Little Lies.

Allyn Moriyon - Eddie Rojas

Allyn Moriyon

Allyn Moriyon returns as Eddie Rojas, Mickey's new driver.

Eddie returned the favor after he helped him get out of a carjacking case in Season 3, Episode 1.

In the latest episode, Eddie teases Mickey about his newfound romance with Andy, but he turns him down after pointing out that both of them are "just good friends."

Moriyon is relatively new in the entertainment industry, with The Lincoln Lawyer marking his first major on-screen acting credit.

John Pirruccello - William Forsythe

John Pirruccello

John Pirruccello plays William Forsythe, a prosecutor who rivals Mickey in Julian's trial.

Forsythe tries to offer Mickey a plea deal for Julian, but he vehemently rejects it.

Pirruccello has credits in Curb Your Enthusiasm, Barry, and Twin Peaks.

Philip Anthony-Rodriguez - Adam Suarez

Philip Anthony-Rodriguez

Philip Anthony-Rodriguez plays Andrea Freeman's boss, Adam Suarez, in The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3. Adam is also a chief deputy district attorney.

In Season 3, Episode 3, Adam informs Andrea about her new case involving a former senator murdered by the aide he was sleeping with.

Anthony-Rodriguez appeared in SEAL Team, The Morning Show, and Good Trouble.

Wolé Parks - David

Wolé Parks

Wolé Parks guest stars as David, Julian La Crosse's boyfriend whom Izzy convinces to go to the hearing despite Julian telling him not to.

While he is worried about Julian, David thinks that going to court would not be good for his boyfriend, especially after the tongue-lashing that he received the last time.

David, though, is convinced by Izzy, eventually telling her that he misses Julian so much.

Parkis is part of the core cast of Superman & Lois Season 4 as John Henry Irons.

His other notable credits include Animal Kingdom, All American, and Yellowstone.

Paul Ben-Victor - Sylvester Funaro Sr.

Paul Ben-Victor

Paul Ben-Victor appears as Sylvester Funaro Sr., a lawyer who is in prison for tax evasion.

Funaro Sr. calls Mickey from prison and playfully taunts him about the upcoming deposition.

Ben-Victor is known for playing Vondas in The Wire, Gayle in Get Hard, and Ilan Roklov in Nobody Wants This.

Christian Antidormi - Sylvester Funaro Jr.

Christian Antidormi

Christian Antidormi makes his The Lincoln Lawyer debut as Sylvester Funaro Jr., the son of Sylvester Funaro Sr. who issued a subpoena for Mickey in Season 3, Episode 3.

Mickey is enraged over the fact that the subpoena was issued on the steps of the courthouse rather than calling his office to testify in the deposition in Hector Moya's trial.

Antidormi's past credits include playing roles in Spartacus, Roswell, New Mexico, and Strike Back.

George Sharperson - Sonny

George Sharperson

George Sharperson joins the cast of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3, Episode 3 as Sonny, Cisco's contact at the junkyard who tells him about the Honda Civic that could be the key to finding Glory Days' killer.

Sharperson is an award-winning producer and actor known for his roles in Abbott Elementary, Lethal Weapon, and United States of Al.

Paul Schulze - Detective Mark Whitten

Paul Schulze

Paul Schulze guest stars as Detective Mark Whitten, the investigator who interrogated Julian after he was arrested for Glory Days' murder.

Mickey calls him to the stand to criticize his way of interrogation which he deems as only a conversation between him and Julian.

Mickey stresses that the hidden camera is planted in front of Julian, making it clear that it is an interrogation and is being recorded.

Schulze appeared in 24, Rambo, and Sugar.

Lombardo Boyar - Val

Lombardo Boyar

Val is Mickey's old associate who appears in The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3, Episode 3 to deliver him his subpoena for a deposition case.

Boyar has credits in Candy Cane Lane, Station 19, and Mr. Mayor.

Molly Burnett - Kendall Roberts

Molly Burnett

Kendall Roberts (played by Molly Burnett) is the woman from the subpoena whom Mickey visits to ask why her name is on the document.

Kendall tells Mickey that she used to work with Glory Days back in the day. She says that Glory Days protected her from Hector De Moya because he gave girls a supply of cocaine.

Burnett starred in Queen of the South, Relationship Status, and Days of Our Lives.

Rebekah Kennedy - Deborah Glass

Rebekah Kennedy

Rebekah Kennedy plays Deborah Glass, Andrea Freeman's client whom she offers a plea agreement for her abusive husband because she thinks that there is a 50% chance that the suspect might go free if they move forward with the trial.

Kennedy can be seen in Two Witches, Criminal Minds, and Traumatika.

All episodes of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 are streaming on Netflix.