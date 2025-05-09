The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 Casts Key Character Connected to Season 3's Cliffhanger

A new report has revealed that The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 added a crucial cast member playing a significant character that could resolve Season 3's wild cliffhanger no one saw coming.

While Mickey Haller decided to take a break from the stress of the courtroom, The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 ended with a massive twist, which showed the titular lawyer being apprehended by the police after Sam Scales' dead body was found in the back of his trunk.

In The Lincoln Lawyer universe, Sam Scales is a known fraudster and Jerry Vincent's former client. He also owes Haller's law firm a huge sum of money.

Haller being framed for Sam's death in the Season 3 finale means that he is being charged with murder, setting the stage for him to defend himself in court in The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4. Thankfully, new casting news means he will have some assistance.

Deadline reported that Emmanuelle Chriqui has joined the cast of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 as Jeanine Ferrigno, a girlfriend of a local gangster who is entangled in the complex world of a criminal enterprise.

The outlet also teased that she was given information vital to Haller's looming defense in court.

Chriqui was part of the core cast of Superman & Lois Season 4, where she played Smallville Mayor Lana Lang and Clark Kent's best friend. The actress also appeared in The Fire Passage, Shut Eye, and Murder in the First.

Although Jeanine's arrival in The Lincoln Lawyer could be good news, whether she can be trusted is still up in the air, considering that Halley already has his fair share of betrayals in the show's three-season run.

Chriqui joins a stacked cast of A-list stars in The Lincoln Lawyer, headlined by Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, and Angus Sampson. The Netflix series follows Mickey Haller as he takes on high-stakes cases and butt heads with dangerous people in Los Angeles.

Why The Lincoln Lawyer's New Character Raises Questions About Loyalty

Emmanuelle Chriqui

Emmanuelle Chriqui's inclusion in The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 as Jeanine Ferrigno has the potential to explore both worlds of Mickey Haller and the gangster who framed him.

In the books, Michael Connelly's The Lincoln Lawyer ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠dug deep into why Sam Scales was murdered and stashed in the back of Mickey Haller's car. It turns out that Sam's killer was none other than mobster Louis Opparizio, the same gangster who had past issues with Haller after he lost a ton of money.

The Netflix series could adapt a similar storyline from the books and tie Haller's arrest to Opparizio's revenge scheme. As a result, Jeanine could end up being Opparizio's girlfriend, who may have found out about his plans to frame Haller.

This could make Jeanine the pivotal person everyone looks to either find or protect. Haller's team, led by Lorna, could convince her to abandon Opparizio and help Mickey be freed from prison in exchange for a life outside of crime.

Meanwhile, Opparizio could lure Jeanine to stay by his side by maintaining all the luxury and benefits.

While being on two sides of a coin might be a dilemma for someone like Jeanine, she could exploit both groups and use them to gain an advantage solely for herself, making things difficult for everyone.

Doing this would cement the idea that you'll never really know who you can trust in a show like The Lincoln Lawyer.