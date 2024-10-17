The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 adds four new exciting cast members, namely Merrin Dungey (Big Little Lies), Allyn Moriyon, John Pirruccello (Barry), and Philip Anthony-Rodriguez (Grimm).

The legal drama series returns to Netflix for Season 3, revealing the aftermath of Glory Days' death at the end of last season. As a result, Mickey is hellbent on seeking justice for his friend.

The new season is based on The Gods of Guilt, Book 5 of The Lincoln Lawyer series by Michael Connelly.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 premiered on Netflix on October 17.

Every Main Cast Member of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo - Mickey Haller

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is back as Mickey Haller in The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3.

Mickey is a defense attorney from Los Angeles who begins Season 3 as he comes face to face with Glory Days' supposed killer, Julian. Elsewhere, his past comes back to haunt him as dangerous enemies resurface, but this will not stop him from seeking revenge for his friend's death.

Garcia-Rulfo is best known for his roles in The Magnificent Seven, Murder on the Orient Express, and A Man Called Otto.

Becki Newton - Lorna

Becki Newton

Becki Newton reprises her role as Lorna, Mickey's second ex-wife who is now married to Cisco after the heartfelt events of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2.

Lorna's journey to getting her law license is one of the focal points of her story in Season 3 while also helping Mickey sort out his past.

How I Met Your Mother fans may recognize Newton for her role as Quinn in the comedy series. The actress also appeared in Ugly Betty, Mode After Hours, and Love Bites.

Jazz Raycole - Izzy

Jazz Raycole

Jazz Raycole plays Izzy, Mickey's former client who becomes his personal driver and a part-time assistant at his legal firm.

In The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3, Izzy recommends to Mickey to hire a new driver (which later turns out to be Eddie) who can easily protect him when his enemies come for him.

Raycole's most recognizable roles include playing Allison Hawkins in Jericho, Sydney Fletcher in The Quad, and Claire Kyle in My Wife and Kids.

Angus Sampson - Cisco

Angus Sampson

Angus Sampson plays Cisco, Mickey's longtime friend and a reliable investigator who is married to Lorna.

At the end of Season 2, Cisco managed to resolve his conflict with the Road Saints and Kaz. This allowed him to have a fresh start with Lorna at the beginning of Season 3.

The new season sees Cisco helping Mickey find out the truth behind Glory Days' death.

Sampson recently appeared in projects like Heartbreak High, Furiosa, and Bump.

Yaya DaCosta - Andrea Freeman

Yaya DaCosta

Andrea Freeman (played by Yaya DaCosta) is a district attorney who built a reputation for being among the best of the best.

After losing to Mickey in the Season 2 finale, she promised to be ready the next time they see each other in court. It is also apparent that there was a sexual tension between the two lawyers.

DaCosta can be seen in Chicago Med, Our Kind of People, and Bolden.

Neve Campbell - Maggie

Neve Campbell

Neve Campbell returns to play Maggie, Mickey's first ex-wife and a criminal prosecutor.

Maggie makes a comeback in The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 despite being offered a job with the district attorney's office in San Diego.

Speaking with Tudum, The Lincoln Lawyer lead star Manuel Garcia-Rulfo explained Maggie's continued presence in the brand-new season, noting that "[she's] always in the back of [Mickey's] being:"

"Even if she’s not there, [she’s] always in the back of his being. There’s always something about Maggie that’s there. When he meets new girls, I think he’s always feeling that he’s cheating on her."

Campbell is known for her roles in the Scream franchise, Twisted Metal, and House of Cards.

Elliott Gould - Legal Siegel

Elliott Gould

Elliott Gould plays Legal Siegel, a retired lawyer and a family friend of Mickey's who continues to mentor him.

Legal always has the right words to say to Mickey whenever they have a chat about his complex profession. At the end of Season 2, he tells him to watch out for his enemies while also reminding him to balance work and his personal life.

Gould has over 195 credits, with roles in MASH, You People, and Carrier.

Krista Warner - Hayley

Krista Warner

Krista Warner plays Hayley, Mickey and Maggie's daughter who returned in The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3, Episode 1 to ask for her father's help in representing the son of her former babysitter, Eddie, after being charged for carjacking.

The Lincoln Lawyer is Warner's first major acting credit. She appeared in various shorts such as Loser, Priorities, and Suburban Supernova.

Fiona Rene - Glory Days

Fiona Rene

While Fiona Rene's Glory Days is already dead at the start of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3, the character is still a consistent presence in the new season as flashbacks unpack the events that happened before her death.

Rene is part of the star-studded cast of Tracker Season 2 where she plays Colter Shaw's lawyer friend, Reenie.

The actress also appeared in Stumptown, Fire Country, and I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Devon Graye - Julian La Cosse

Devon Graye

Devon Graye plays Julian La Cosse, Mickey's new client who is being framed for Glory Days' death. Mickey agrees to represent him in his trial since he believes that he is innocent.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3, Episode 1 reveals that Julian is Glory Days' manager and he also has a background in coding.

Graye's past credits include Nope, Grey's Anatomy, and PEN15.

Merrin Dungey - Judge Regina Turner

Merrin Dungey

One of the newcomers to the world of The Lincoln Lawyer is Merrin Dungey as Judge Regina Turner.

She presides as the judge who oversees the trial of Glory Days' murder and is seen as a young and compassionate public defender.

Dungey's notable roles include playing Francie Calfo in Alias, Kelly Palmer in The King of Queens, and Detective Adrienne in Big Little Lies.

Allyn Moriyon - Eddie Rojas

Allyn Moriyon

Allyn Moriyon makes his debut in The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3, Episode 1 as Eddie Rojas, the son of Hayley's former babysitter whom Mickey represents after being charged with carjacking.

After a successful trial, Eddie becomes Mickey's personal driver after the team learns that he has a black belt in judo.

Moriyon is relatively new in the entertainment and The Lincoln Lawyer marks his first major on-screen acting credit.

John Pirruccello - William Forsythe

John Pirruccello

John Pirruccello joins the cast of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 as William Forsythe, a non-threatening prosecutor who comes face to face with Mickey.

He is also hiding a dangerous secret tied to Glory Days' murder.

Pirruccello has credits in Curb Your Enthusiasm, Barry, and Twin Peaks.

Philip Anthony-Rodriguez - Adam Suarez

Philip Anthony-Rodriguez

Philip Anthony-Rodriguez is part of Season 3's cast as Adam Suarez, a chief deputy district attorney who serves as Andrea Freeman's boss.

Anthony-Rodriguez appeared in SEAL Team, The Morning Show, and Good Trouble.

Michael Irby - Agent James de Marco

Michael Irby

Michael Irby appears in The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 as Agent James de Marco, a corrupt Drug Enforcement Agent (DEA) who is the man responsible for killing Glory Days.

He has been involved with the Juárez cartel for a little over a decade as he is used by them to cover their heinous crimes.

He killed Glory Days after she was subpoenaed to testify against De Marco, silencing her for good so that his involvement with the drug cartel would remain a secret.

Irby is known for his roles in Mayans M.C., Barry, and SEAL Team.

Wolé Parks - David

Wolé Parks

Wolé Parks is part of Season 3's cast as David, Julian's boyfriend who is concerned over the well-being of his partner after wrongfully being imprisoned for the death of Glory Days.

The actor is part of the core cast of Superman & Lois Season 4 as John Henry Irons.

Parks' notable credits include Animal Kingdom, All American, and Yellowstone.

All episodes of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 are streaming on Netflix.