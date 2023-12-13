The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 Release, Cast & Everything We Know

Netflix's hit series, The Lincoln Lawyer, will be returning for a Season 3 in the future.

Starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Becki Newton, The Lincoln Lawyer follows the character of Mickey Haller, an interesting man who runs his law practice out of the back of his Lincoln automobile.

When Is The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 Releasing?

As shared by Variety, Netflix officially renewed The Lincoln Lawyer for Season 3 in August.

As with many other projects, Season 3 could not be worked on due to the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) strikes going on at that time.

That being said, since the strikes are now over, Deadline revealed that Season 3 is set to begin production in January 2024.

It is important to note that Season 1 of The Lincoln Lawyer began filming on March 30, 2021, and ended on August 3, 2021 (around five months). That season then premiered on Netflix on May 13, 2022.

Netflix took a similar route with Season 2 of the show. It started filming on October 31, 2022, and ended in March 2023 (also around five months), before being added to the streaming service on July 6, 2023.

Assuming filming for Season 3 will also last five months, it will be finished sometime around June 2024. It can then be inferred that the upcoming installment could be released as early as September/October 2024.

Who's Cast in The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3?

Fans can expect a lot of the main cast to return for Season 3 of The Lincoln Lawyer, but Netflix recently confirmed who will show up in the upcoming episodes.

As with Seasons 1 and 2, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo will be leading Season 3. Most of the main characters will still have a role in the show, but since the legal drama takes so much inspiration from Michael Connelly's book series of the same name, it can be assumed that others may not have roles as extensive as in previous seasons.

Alongside Garcia-Rulfo, Netflix confirmed that actors such as Becki Newton and Jazz Raycole will be coming back as well.

Here is every actor that was confirmed to be cast in Season 3 of The Lincoln Lawyer:

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo - Mickey Haller

Becki Newton - Lorna

Jazz Raycole - Izzy

Angus Sampson - Cisco

Yaya DaCosta - Andrea Freemann

Many will undoubtedly wonder what will happen with Neve Campbell's Maggie McPherson and the role she will play in Season 3.

As previously mentioned, the Netflix drama follows Michael Connelly's books, and Season 3 was already confirmed to be based on book five, which is titled The Gods of Guilt.

In that particular novel, Maggie is not present at all, which automatically implies that Neve Campbell will not be in Season 3. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed this to be true, but also revealed that some sources reported that she will still periodically appear in the series.

What Will Happen in The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3?

Season 3 of The Lincoln Lawyer will be adapted from The Gods of Guilt, which is the fifth book in Michael Connelly's series, so fans can expect to see a lot of the major events from that novel play out on-screen.

The synopsis of The Gods of Guilt may prove to be quite telling as it teases that Mickey will be involved in a murder trial that could bring bigger stakes than ever before:

"Mickey Haller gets the text, 'Call me ASAP — 187,' and the California penal code for murder immediately gets his attention. Murder cases have the highest stakes and the biggest paydays, and they always mean Haller has to be at the top of his game."

It also teases the person involved in the murder will be someone Mickey is familiar with (the final moments of Season 2 revealed this character to be Gloria Dayton (also known as Glory Days), a character who was present in Season 1):

"When Mickey learns that the victim was his own former client, a prostitute he thought he had rescued and put on the straight and narrow path, he knows he is on the hook for this one. He soon finds out that she was back in LA and back in the life. Far from saving her, Mickey may have been the one who put her in danger."

If Season 3 is anything like the book it is based on, then fans can also expect it to be Mickey's toughest battle yet as the synopsis also states he had to pull out all the stops in the book:

"Haunted by the ghosts of his past, Mickey must work tirelessly and bring all his skill to bear on a case that could mean his ultimate redemption or proof of his ultimate guilt."

While Season 3 will likely include a lot of these key factors from The Gods of Guilt, it will also continue the events of Season 2, specifically furthering the story of what occurred in the season finale.

The series will assumedly touch on the revelation that, even though she was found innocent in court, Lisa Trammell did kill her ex-husband, Jeff.

The ending of Season 2 also sets up that the majority of the courtroom scenes will be dealing with the murder of Gloria Dayton.

The big question fans will have in this case is, "Will Mickey win?"

While it seems like his back is always up against the wall, Mickey always seems to figure out how to come out on top.

Executive producer Ross Fineman teased in an interview with Netflix that Season 3 will undoubtedly "be the toughest case [Mickey's] ever had," and that he will even have to look himself in the mirror on multiple occasions due to thinking "he might have been responsible in some way:"

"It’s going to be the toughest case he’s ever had, both professionally and personally. This was his friend, someone he cared about, and he needs to know what happened to her. And there’s a nagging sense that he might have been responsible in some way."

However, no matter what happens, many fans are just grateful that The Lincoln Lawyer is returning for Season 3.

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Lincoln Lawyer are available to stream on Netflix, and Season 3 is set to begin production in January 2024.