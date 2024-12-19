Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 Finally Gets Some Exciting News

A listing on the official Writers’ Guild of America website revealed some intriguing Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 developments.

Mickey Haller is The Lincoln Lawyer. The rough-and-tumble Los Angeles-based attorney, played by Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, largely works with his clients out of his Lincoln Navigator (which lends the series its title).

Season 3 of The Lincoln Lawyer dropped on Netflix in October 2024 and ended with a significant cliffhanger.

An official listing (via the Writers’ Guild of America West) confirmed that a writers’ room for The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 was assembled. This news should come as an exciting surprise for fans since Netflix has not publicly renewed it.

The writing staff is composed of showrunners Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez. Six other names are displayed in the staff breakdown, primarily individuals with executive producer credits.

Moreover, the Writers’ Guild site gives a 2025-2026 date for Season 4 of The Lincoln Lawyer. Given that Season 3 only recently concluded, viewers shouldn’t need to wait too long for more of the continuing exploits of Mickey Haller.

To break things down further, a more narrow release window can likely be determined by looking at the production schedules of past seasons.

Filming on The Lincoln Lawyer Season 1 began on March 30, 2021 and finished on August 3, 2021, before premiering on May 13, 2022. The next two seasons took about the same amount of time to complete.

With that in mind, if Season 4 gets publicly renewed soon and starts filming within the next few months, the earliest that it could premiere is late 2025. However, it feels more likely that the season won’t be released until 2026 if it follows past production and release schedules.

Additionally, shortly following Season 2 of The Lincoln Lawyer, Humphrey remarked to TV Insider that the creative team behind the series has “plans for more” episodes past the fourth season:

“We do have a plan through four seasons so far, and we have plans for more than that if we are so fortunate to be able to continue to do the show. We have plans for more than that, but we particularly have the next two seasons planned out that hopefully we’ll get a chance to do, and we know what books those will be based on.”

What Could The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 Look Like?

Since the fourth season of The Lincoln Lawyer has not yet been officially announced by Netflix, it’s somewhat difficult to predict where Season 4 could head story-wise. Luckily, The Lincoln Lawyer is based on a series of legal novels by author Michael Connelly. So, there’s at least a solid basis when ascertaining Season 4’s direction.

There’s been speculation among fans that Season 4 could adapt the fifth book in the series, The Law of Innocence, which sees Mickey grappling with a murder charge leveled against him after a dead body is found in the trunk of his car.

In the Season 3 finale, this storyline was brought into the TV series, as Mickey’s client, Sam Scales, is found by police deceased in the back of Haller’s vehicle.

So it seems logical that the fourth run of Lincoln Lawyer episodes will follow many similar beats to Connelly’s Law of Innocence novel. Still, there are many other plot points that the new Lincoln Lawyer season could bring in. It’s a waiting game to see how Season 4 will shake out.

The cast list for Season 4 will indeed see a returning familiar face. Neve Campbell will return to the show after being mostly absent from Season 3 due to her commitment to Peacock’s Twisted Metal.

Campbell signed on for the entirety of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 as Maggie McPherson, as confirmed by Press Pass LA (via What’s on Netflix). The actress commented on her reprisal of Maggie:

"Well, we shot the third season. I did two episodes of the third season and have now committed to doing the entire fourth season. Maggie and Mickey have had their journey and they’ve gone through some struggles and there’s been a separation has occurred and that lives out in season three. And now that I’ve decided to come back to the show, there’ll be a lot more."

Audiences can expect a continuation and perhaps a resolution to Mickey and Maggie’s "struggles" when Season 4 rolls around.

The first three seasons of The Lincoln Lawyer are streaming on Netflix.