Here's When The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3's Release Is Now Expected to Happen

Mickey Haller will be back in action when The Lincoln Lawyer finally returns on Netflix.

Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer follows the misadventures of attorney at law Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), who practices out of his 2022 Lincoln Navigator (which is how the series got its name) in Los Angeles, California.

The series is based on the legal novels of author Michael Connelly and premiered in 2022. Before Netflix’s take, The Lincoln Lawyer was adapted into a 2011 feature film, released through Lionsgate and starring Matthew McConaughey as Mickey.

When Will Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 Hit Netflix?

Netflix

Shortly after the release of The Lincoln Lawyer‘s second season, Netflix renewed the series for Season 3.

Filming on the third batch of episodes commenced on January 18. Given that, it isn’t too difficult to narrow down a rough release window.

The Lincoln Lawyer’s first season began filming on March 30, 2021 and wrapped on August 3 that same year. However, Season 1 didn’t debut until May 13, 2022.

Season 2 followed a similarly timed production cycle, starting shooting on October 31, 2021 and running until March 2022.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 was confirmed for 2025, but no specific dates were provided. Assuming Season 3’s production lasts about the same length as the previous two outings, an early 2025 release date is expected.

What’s the Holdup on The Lincoln Lawyer’s New Episodes?

With The Lincoln Lawyer’s first season coming to Netflix in 2022 and the second season releasing a year later in 2023, it might‘ve been easy to assume that Season 3 would be released this year.

But Hollywood as a whole had other plans. Indeed, Lincoln Lawyer’s shooting schedule was likely impacted by the double-header Hollywood writers’ and actors’ strikes of 2023, which ground almost every domestic film and television production to a quick halt.

When the work stoppages were resolved last fall, a logjam of content clogged the works as studios scrambled to get back on track. Ultimately, filming on The Lincoln Lawyer probably didn't resume until later than expected.

Hopefully, though, the wait for the popular drama will be worth it for longtime fans.

The first two seasons of The Lincoln Lawyer are streaming on Netflix.