The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 Gets Frustrating Release Update

Fans of Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer will likely be waiting quite some time before Season 3 is released.

Based on the series of crime mysteries by American novelist Michael Connelly, The Lincoln Lawyer has wowed audiences since its debut on the streamer in May 2022.

Following a successful first and second season, Season 3 was given the green light in August 2023; however, the exact release timing for this next batch of episodes remains a mystery (via Deadline).

[ The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 Release, Cast & Everything We Know ]

The Lincoln Lawyer Barred for the Year

Netflix

According to a new report, Season 3 of Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer will not be released in 2024.

Per Deadline, the hit crime series will skip 2024 along with other major Netflix series like The Watcher, XO, Kitty, and The Recruit.

Production on the show got back underway on January 18, 2024, potentially hinting at where it will ultimately land.

Lincoln Lawyer Season 1 was filmed from March 30, 2021 to August 3, 2021 and released nine months later in May 2022.

The production pipeline was slightly expedited for Season 2, filming between October 2022 and March 2023 before premiering four months later in July 2023.

Seeing as Season 3 just got back in front of cameras, one can assume filming will last somewhere around five months, finishing around June or July 2024.

Therefore - seeing as it has already been confirmed the series will not be released in 2024 - one can assume Netflix will follow a similar production schedule to Season 1, releasing about nine months after production wraps in early 2025 (likely January or February).

Why Is the Wait So Long for the Lincoln Layer Season 3?

For fans who have been waiting patiently for The Lincoln Lawyer to return, this release update for Season 3 will surely be discouraging.

Like clockwork, since 2022, a new season of the hit Netflix series has been released on the service every year.

However, it will sadly miss 2024, ending that annual streak.

While it is hard to know exactly why the series is sitting out the year, it likely concerns the two strikes that shut down Hollywood for much of 2023.

Because of the actors' and writers' strikes last year, productions had to hit pause across the industry, meaning shows like Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 (which was officially announced in August 2023) could not get back in front of cameras before the calendar flipped.

As the entertainment world revs back to life following the near-six-month work stoppage, studios are having to space their content out as they get back to working on the projects they could not during the strikes.

A service like Netflix thrives when there is a constant churn of content for subscribers to engage with.

Seeing as the streamer could not work on much of its portfolio during the labor dispute (international and reality titles aside), there could have been the possibility that the perpetual stream of releases the platform holder is known for ran out.

So the careful spacing of releases needs to be done to ensure that Netflix (and the rest of Hollywood) can get through that strike backlog.

The Lincoln Lawyer Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Netflix.

