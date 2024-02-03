Ginny and Georgia Season 3 Gets Unfortunate Release Update (Report)

Unfortunately, Ginny and Georgia appears to be far from its Season 3 release on Netflix.

Officially given the green light for a third season in May 2023, Ginny and Georgia looks to continue its reign as one of Netflix's most popular comedies after Season 2 arrived in January 2023.

In mid-December 2023, creator Sarah Lambert shared on social media she was "[really] excited for Season 3," although that did not reveal a release timeframe even though development seemingly started.

Deadline confirmed that Ginny and Georgia Season 3 will not debut on Netflix until sometime in 2025.

This indicates there will be at least a two-year delay between Season 2's release and Season 3's debut, leaving many fans wondering when the new set of episodes will be ready to air.

So When Exactly Will Ginny and Georgia Season 3 Release?

As mentioned above, the new season of Ginny and Georgia is now officially in the development stage, but no definitive signs are pointing to when exactly it may begin filming.

The production and release timelines of Ginny and Georgia's first two seasons could give an indication of when Season 3 will premiere on Netflix.

After Season 1 hit Netflix on February 24, 2021, the series was officially renewed for its second season on April 29, 2021, and then started filming later that year on November 29.

Filming ended almost five months later on April 23, 2022, although the series had to wait over eight full months until the new episodes dropped on January 5, 2023.

Taking this into account, preproduction for Season 3 should take about six months, although the series does not have to deal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic like it did in its early days, which should help.

Should production that of Season 2, filming could begin in late spring/early summer this year before potentially wrapping this winter.

This would set it up for release on Netflix sometime in the first half of 2025, which would mark the same two-year gap between seasons that fans saw between Season 1 and Season 2.

Currently, Ginny and Georgia Season 3 is in the early stages of pre-production, although there is no release date set for its return to Netflix.