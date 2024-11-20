Here's Why Ginny and Georgia Season 3's Release Is Taking So Long

Netflix's Ginny and Georgia is going through a lengthy delay before its third season is released, leaving many to ask what's happening behind the scenes.

Ginny and Georgia follows a young mother and her teenage daughter as they move to New England, both of them looking to start a new life. The drama ensues as Georgia's past comes back to haunt her, bringing up secrets that affect her future and well-being as well as her daughter's.

Following Season 2's release in January 2023, Ginny and Georgia Season 3 was part of a double renewal in June 2023, as Season 4 was greenlit at the same time.

What is Happening With Ginny and Georgia Season 3?

Netflix

Following Ginny and Georgia's renewal for Season 3 and Season 4, updates on the series' return have not been encouraging.

In February 2024, Deadline indicated Ginny and Georgia Season 3 would not premiere until sometime in 2025. This marks easily the longest gap between seasons in the show's short history.

Season 1 made its debut on Netflix on February 24, 2021, which was nearly two full years before Season 2 arrived on January 5, 2023. To match that timeframe, Season 3 would have already had to premiere in November 2024, which did not happen.

It's possible that this extensive delay is due to the decision to develop both Season 3 and Season 4 simultaneously, as they were greenlit at the same time.

One reason that can be ruled out is the new seasons being filmed back-to-back, as only Season 3 had started filming..

Speaking with Screen Rant in July, star Nathan Mitchell noted that he and the team would "take some time" after Season 3 completed filming. Once that finishes, he is set to move into filming for The Boys Season 5, and Ginny and Georgia will then move into production for Season 4 sometime in 2025:

"We're going to take some time [after season 3.] Luckily, I think 'The Boys' is going to start filming soon, but we will have wrapped up ['Ginny & Georgia'] season 3 by the time [we start 'The Boys' season 5]. Then we'll take some time, and then next year, we'll get into it."

In October 2024, star Brianne Howey told Entertainment Tonight that she and the crew "just finished shooting" Season 3. She also called it "the most unhinged season" to date, teasing that fans will learn much more about all of the core characters soon:

"We just finished shooting, actually. I don’t even know what to say, it is the most unhinged season. We learn so much about everyone. We, of course, continue deep-diving into mental health and all of those topics and, of course, there’s still plenty of fun."

When Will Ginny and Georgia Season 3 Begin Streaming?

Filming for Ginny and Georgia Season 3 kicked off in April and concluded in October, leaving the series in the hands of the post-production team ahead of its return.

Looking at the first two seasons, Season 1 was filmed from August 2019 to December 2019 before being released on February 24, 2021. This delay was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected the entire film/TV industry, pushing most previously-expected 2020 releases to later dates.

Season 2's filming schedule ran from late November 2021 to April 2022, and it was released nine months later on January 5, 2023.

Should Season 3 follow a similar schedule, the expectation is that new episodes of Ginny and Georgia will hit Netflix sometime in Summer 2025, potentially in May or June. However, there are still possibly unexpected factors that could cause a further delay.

The first two seasons of Ginny and Georgia are now streaming on Netflix.