Ginny and Georgia Season 3: Release, Cast & Everything We Know

Here's everything fans should know about Ginny and Georgia Season 3.

The Emmy-nominated Netflix drama revolves around the Miller family, which includes 30-year-old Georgia Miller, her 15-year-old daughter Ginny, and her 9-year-old son Austin. Ginny and Georgia highlights the family's fresh start, struggles, and complex dynamic.

Ginny and Georgia made its debut on Netflix on February 24, 2021. After a stellar first season in terms of viewership, the streaming service renewed the series for Season 2, which then premiered on January 5, 2023.

Ginny and Georgia Season 3 Release: When Will It Come Out?

In May 2023, Netflix renewed Ginny and Georgia for two more seasons.

As part of its announcement, the streaming service also named Sarah Glinski as the new showrunner for Seasons 3 and 4, replacing Debra J. Fisher. Deadline noted that Glinski was hired prior to the ongoing writers' strike.

The show's two-season renewal wasn't surprising, considering past comments from Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos.

In January 2023, the high-ranking Netflix executive admitted that Ginny and Georgia was a "phenomenal US success:"

"Sometimes that's also content that's uniquely interesting to Americans that doesn't travel internationally. We have the show Ginny and Georgia right now. That's a phenomenal US success."

Despite the hype surrounding Season 3, it looks like it will be a while before the arrival of new episodes.

For starters, production for Ginny and Georgia Season 3 has yet to start due to the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes.

Based on the current events, it seems that the issues in the entertainment industry have yet to be resolved, meaning that the filming start is expected to be delayed even further.

If so, then Ginny and Georgia Season 3 could begin filming in early 2024, leading to a potential premiere on Netflix in December next year or early 2025.

Ginny and Georgia Season 3 Cast: Who Will Return?

Most of the cast members of Ginny and Georgia are expected to return in Season 3, especially after what happened in the crazy Season 2 finale.

Here's every cast member who is set to come back in Season 3:

Brianne Howey - Georgia Miller

Diesel La Torraca - Austin Miller

Antonia Gentry - Ginny Miller

Sara Waisglass - Maxine

Nathan Miller - Zion

Scott Porter - Mayor Paul Randolph

Alex Mallari Jr. - Detective Gabriel Cordova

Felix Mallard - Marcus Baker

Mason Temple - Hunter Chen

Raymond Ablack - Joe

Sabrina Grdevich - Cynthia Fuller

Jonathan Potts - Mr. Gitten

Katie Douglas - Abby

Chelsea Clark - Norah

Tyssen Smith - Brodie

Connor Laidman - Zach

Colton Gobbo - Jordan

Daniel Beirne - Nick

Rebecca Ablack - Padma

Aaron Ashmore - Gil Timmins

In January 2023, Ginny and Georgia creator Sarah Lampert told Deadline that "all bets are off" in Season 3 when it comes to introducing new characters:

“In terms of Season 3, all bets are off. Maybe there are new characters, who knows.”

What Will Happen in Ginny and Georgia Season 3?

In the same interview from Deadline in January 2023, creator Sarah Lampert teased that Season 3 is "going to be a wild ride:"

"If we’re going to see Season 3 but I certainly hope we do because it’s going to be a wild ride."

Ginny and Georgia's Season 2 finale ended with a massive cliffhanger, with Georgia getting arrested at her own wedding for the murder of Cynthia's husband, Tom.

Lampert continued by saying that they set up "a lot of really great possibilities" in Season 3:

"I think we’ve set up a lot of really great possibilities in the sense that, just playing out hypotheticals, if Georgia is being charged with this crime, we have Zion, he’s Ginny’s dad, we have Gill in the picture now. I think previous to this, he had no chance at custody because he was a convicted felon but who knows now, and we’ve got Paul, who’s the stepdad. We have so many golden possibilities for storytelling based on how rich these characters are, and based on how many surprises we want to throw into Season 3 that I’m being coy about but we do have it planned out."

Aside from focusing on Georgia's time in prison, Season 3 could revolve around different storylines, such as Cynthia and Georgia's new dynamic, Ginny and Austin's reactions, Gil's fight for custody, and Ginny and Marcus' post-breakup hurdles.

Speaking with TV Guide in January 2023, Lampert discussed where Ginny and Marcus' relationship currently stands, noting that she thinks "they should be friends" as of the moment:

"Ginny has that layer of like, 'My mom's a killer,' all this stuff.' I think they should be friends right [now.] I think they need to be there for each other in a way that doesn't have strings attached."

Former Ginny and Georgia showrunner Debra J. Fisher told The Hollywood Reporter (THR) in January 2023 what she expects in Season 3:

"I will say this, Sarah Lampert and I, we do know exactly where we want to go and we’ll be addressing all of those things — where we left Georgia, getting arrested at the wedding and Paul. Right now, Marcus and Ginny are in a very positive place as friends. Zion lives just outside of Wellsbury in Boston, so he’s going to be around. Season three is going to be a big roller coaster, just like season two, given the cliffhanger that we left you with."

All in all, Season 3 is expected to address the aftermath of that crazy finale, unveiling its impact on the main family and the other characters involved.

How Many Seasons Will Ginny and Georgia Have?

Alongside a Season 3 renewal, Netflix also made sure that a fourth season was announced, meaning that fans can expect at least two more seasons of Ginny and Georgia in the coming years.

Ginny and Georgia Season 3 Trailer: When Will It Drop?

There's no word on when Netflix will drop a trailer for Ginny and Georgia Season 3, considering that the studio's hands are tied due to the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes.

In addition, the fact that filming has yet to begin means that a trailer will not release anytime soon. It's possible that new footage could premiere in mid to late 2024 at the earliest.

Where Can I Watch Ginny & Georgia Season 3 When It Releases?

The first two seasons of Ginny and Georgia Season 3 will be available on Netflix when it releases. Netflix is currently the home of the first two seasons of the show.