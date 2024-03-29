Ginny and Georgia Season 3 Gets Promising Update: When Will It Release?

A new development update sheds some light on when Ginny and Georgia Season 3 might premiere on Netflix.

In January 2024, an exciting update from Ginny and Georgia creator Sarah Lampert revealed that the writer's room for the series was writing the next installments, noting on her Instagram story that, "Season 3 is coming along swimmingly."

Despite the hype surrounding the upcoming season, Deadline shared in February 2024 that Season 3 will not be released until sometime in 2025.

Ginny and Georgia Season 3's Release Projections

Buchan Knight Casting, via Instagram (@buchanknightcasting), shared that casting for Ginny and Georgia Season 3 is ongoing, potentially hinting at when the latest chapter in the series may be released.

The post stated that auditions for "Season 3 callbacks" are happening.

This new update is in line with the expected production start date next month.

In February 2024, USA Production News, via Facebook, confirmed filming for Season 3 will begin in Toronto, Canada in April.

Production for Season 1 happened from August 2019 to December 2019. The series debuted on Netflix on February 24, 2021, which was 18 months since the filming wrapped (the delay was due to high cases of COVID-19).

Meanwhile, Season 2 started filming in November 2021 and finished in April 2022, ultimately leading to a January 5, 2023 premiere (a 13 month-gap).

Assuming that Season 3 follows a similar production schedule of six months and the same gap between filming wrap and release, then a Summer 2025 release is in the cards.

Based on release projections, there's a strong chance that Ginny and Georgia Season 3 could premiere sometime in May 2025, barring any unexpected delays.

What to Expect in Ginny and Georgia Season 3

Ginny and Georgia Season 3 is expected to address the ramifications of the wild Season 2 finale after Georgia was arrested for the murder of Cynthia's husband, Tom, during her wedding.

Georgie's prison time and how it impacts Ginny and the rest of the family could be one of the highlights of Season 3.

Antonia Gentry, who plays Ginny Miller, said in an interview with TUDUM in January 2023 that she wants to see her character and Georgia in the "same corner for longer than two episodes," hinting that the pair's strong bond could "literally only go up from here" after experiencing rock bottom.

If Georgia's time in prison ends though, she still needs to deal with what her husband, Paul, thinks of her after learning the truth about her dark past.

Elsewhere, Ginny and Max had some sort of closure in the Season 2 finale, with both of them ending up as friends while the latter pursues a new relationship with Silver.

Still, some fans are hoping that Ginny and Max could rekindle their romance down the line, and maybe that is a possibility in Season 3 and beyond.

The first two seasons of Ginny and Georgia are streaming on Netflix.

