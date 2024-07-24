Here's When Ginny and Georgia Season 3's Release Is Now Expected to Happen

The anticipation surrounding Ginny & Georgia Season 3 is even higher thanks to a new update.

In February 2024, a report from Deadline stated that Season 3 of the comedy-drama series will not be released on Netflix until sometime in 2025, meaning that there will be a two-year wait between Season 2's release and Season 3's debut.

A social media post from USA Production then shared that filming for Season 3 would begin in April 2024 in Toronto.

[ Ginny & Georgia Season 3: Release, Cast & Everything We Know ]

When Will Ginny & Georgia Season 3 Release?

Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry

In April 2024, Netflix (via a post from X, formerly Twitter) confirmed that production for Ginny & Georgia Season 3 had begun in Toronto, Canada.

The post included snippets in what appears to be Season 3's table read with the cast led by stars Brianna Howey and Antonia Gentry.

A month before the confirmation, a post about auditions for "Season 3 callbacks" emerged on Facebook, which was in line with the production timeframe of the upcoming season.

Filming for Season 1 started in August 2019 and wrapped in December 2019. Ginny & Georgia's debut season was then released on Netflix on February 24, 2021. This delay was mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which impacted the streamer's release slate.

Season 2 was a different story. It started filming in late November 2021 and wrapped in April 2022. The show's sophomore run premiered on January 5, 2023, nine months after Season 2's release.

Assuming Season 3 will have a similar production timeline to Season 2, filming could wrap around September or October 2024.

If Season 3 follows a similar release schedule, it's reasonable to assume that the series could premiere around Summer 2025, potentially around May or June.

However, some factors could cause it to be pushed back, such as finding a fitting release schedule for the series; there are already some big releases in 2025, like Stranger Things Season 5 and One Piece Season 2.

What Will Ginny & Georgia Season 3 Be About?

Ginny & Georgia creator Sarah Lampert told TUDUM in April 2024 that Season 3 will be filled with "new hurdles, new relationships, and new challenges" for the titular protagonists, hinting that a much more complex storyline will be showcased.

Lampert also pointed out that "the world has never come for [Ginny and Georgia] quite as hard as it will in Season 3," teasing that the pair will perhaps face their biggest challenge yet even if they are apart:

"It’s always been Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and Georgia against the world, but the world has never come for them quite as hard as it will in Season 3. We are beyond excited to finally kick off production and keep bringing our fans the characters they love.”

The Season 2 finale dropped a major bombshell after Georgia was arrested for killing Cynthia's husband, Tom, during her wedding. There is a strong chance that Georgia's unusual state of being in prison could be showcased more in Season 3.

As for Ginny, she needs to decide whether Max is still worthy of her love despite the peaceful yet complicated breakup between the pair at the end of Season 2.

Ginny could also find a new romantic interest that may alter her dynamic with Max forever.

Elsewhere, Ginny has to deal with learning the truth about Georgia's past while she helps her brother, Austin, navigate the current changes that are happening within their family.

The first two seasons of Ginny & Georgia are streaming on Netflix.

