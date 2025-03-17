Ginny and Georgia Season 3: Netflix Announces 11 Main Actors for New Episodes

Netflix confirmed the main actors headlining Ginny & Georgia Season 3 in anticipation of its upcoming release on June 5, 2025.

The hit streaming dramedy has become a sensation on the platform, following the ups and downs of the Miller family as they try to settle into a everyday normal life, something matriarch Georgia Miller never had.

Season 3 was confirmed long ago, with the new season coming this June. While this next batch of episodes will include a couple of new faces, it will once again put the focus on is returning ensemble of fan-favorites.

Every Main Actor Confirmed for Ginny & Georgia Season 3

A new press release from Netflix revealed the main actors set to appear in Ginny & Georgia Season 3.

See below for every name mentioned in the official Netflix announcement:

Brianne Howey - Georgia Miller

Netflix

Brianna Howey returns to lead Ginny & Georgia as the well-meaning mother of the Miller clan, Georgia Miller. Season 2 saw Georgia getting arrested for Tom's murder, with Season 3 supposedly furthering this story by exploring the fallout of her arrest and the weight it now puts on her family.

Howey is best known for playing Georgia on the hit Netflix series but also has credits in Dollface, Time Trap, and this year's Kinda Pregnant.

Antonia Gentry - Ginny Miller

Netflix

The other half of the Ginny & Georgia formula is Antonia Gentry's Ginny Miller. Ginny is the teenage daughter of Georgia, who is often seen as the adult of the house, being as much a parent to her mom as mom is to her. Over the series, Ginny has reconciled with a lot, including her biracial heritage and diverse sexuality.

Gentry's other credits include Time Cut, Candy Jar, and Raising Dion.

Felix Mallard - Marcus Baker

Netflix

Marcus Baker (played by Felix Mallard) has served as Ginny's primary love interest for much of the show to this point; however, Season 2 ended in heartbreak as the pair finally got together and then broke up. He is the twin brother of Sara Waisglass's Max and the teenage son of Jennifer Robertson's Ellen.

Mallard can also be seen in Netflix's Locke & Key, All the Bright Places, and Turtles All the Way Down.

Sara Waisglass - Maxine "Max" Baker

Netflix

Sara Waisglass brings to life Maxine "Max" Baker in the hit Netflix series once again. While she may have iced out people like Ginny and her brother, Marcus, in Season 2, following their spark of romance and the falling apart of her own, Season 3 will see her open her heart back up to those that are close to her again.

Waisglass has previously appeared in The Downloaded, Suze, and Suits.

Diesel La Torraca - Austin Miller

Netflix

Diesel La Torraca returns as Austin Miller, Ginny's half-brother who, like his sister, has been through a lot in his relatively short time on Earth. Austin is a creative and outgoing youngster with a complicated relationship with his father, who came back into his life as a part of Season 2's story.

At just 14, La Torraca already has a healthy number of credits to his name, including appearances in Little Monsters, La Brea, and Lambs of God.

Jennifer Robertson - Ellen Baker

Netflix

Ellen Baker (played by Jennifer Robertson) has been a part of the Ginny & Georgia story since day one. Ellen is the Millers' next-door neighbor who becomes quite close to Georgia throughout Season 1; however, Season 2 broke that all down as she questioned whether Georgia was keeping things from her.

Robertson is best known for her role as Jocelyn Schitt on Schitt's Creek but can also be seen in Single All the Way and Bong Joon-ho's Mickey 17 (read more about Mickey 17 here).

Scott Porter - Mayor Paul Randolph

Netflix

Scott Porter's Mayor Paul Randolph is the mayor of Wellsbury, Massachusetts who to end Season 1, won reelection and vowed to marry his new fiancee (aka Georgia Miller).

Fans may also know Porter for his voice work in games like Spider-Man 2 and Marvel Rivals, as well as appearances in hits like Speed Racer and Dear John.

Raymond Ablack - Joe

Netflix

Joe (played by Raymond Ablack) is a former romantic flame from Georgia's past who has decided to put his feelings for his former classmate behind him and move on.

Ablack's filmography includes credits on Narcos, Bookie, and Orhpan Black.

Katie Douglas - Abby

Netflix

Katie Douglas once again plays Abby, another teenage girl in the neighborhood who becomes close with Ginny and Max.

Douglas may be familiar to fans of Level 16, Every Day, and Clown in a Cornfield.

Chelsea Clark - Norah

Netflix

Norah (brought to life by Chelsea Clark) is another member of the MANG crew (aka Max-Abby-Norah-Ginny) who does her best to keep the group of friends together.

Clark previously appeared in Degrassi: Next Class, Ezra, and The Protector.

Nathan Mitchell - Zion Miller

Netflix

Nathan Mitchell plays Zion Miller in the hit Netflix series. Zion is Ginny's father, who has been asked by her mother, Georgia, to be a bigger part in her life and has come through to varying results.

Mitchell can also be seen playing Black Noir in Amazon Prime Video's The Boys series, as well as other appearances on Supernatural and Psych: The Movie.