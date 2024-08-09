The Boys Season 5 Gets Exciting Story Update from Star (Exclusive)

The Boys just finished up Season 4, and with its penultimate season, the show set the stage for its final act; however, fans are dying to know when they will see Season 5.

The Season 4 finale may not have gone exactly how many would have thought. Not only did Jim Beaver's Robert Singer not die, but Victoria Neuman (played by

Claudia Doumit), after making a deal with The Boys, was ripped to shreds by an evil Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) who had snapped following the downfall of his stepson, Ryan.

However, at the end of the day, the super-powered Homelander’s plans still came to fruition, just with some slight tweaks. Vought and its Supes are now in power, and a new dangerous regime is ruling over the United States.

[ The Boys Showrunner Shuts Down Black Noir Season 4 Identity Theory ]

The Boys Season 5 And Nathan Mitchell's Hopes for Black Noir

Prime Video

In an exclusive interview with The Direct's Russ Milheim, The Boys star Nathan Mitchell, who plays Black Noir in the series (both the original one and Vought's new hire in Season 4), commented on when cameras for the fifth and final season of the hit Amazon Studios' Prime Video series may be released.

The actor admitted he had heard "inklings" about when Season 5 could start shooting, but couldn't offer specifics. However, he did tease that they "are going back relatively soon:"

"I've heard inklings, but hopefully, we head back. I don't know if I can officially say when we go back. But we are going back relatively soon. And the writers are cooking up some great stuff. So they are they are in the kitchen. And they're baking up some crazy shit."

The Direct could not help but also ask Mitchell if he knew how it all will end, to which he admitted "they've not told [him]:"

"They have not told me that. I know they're working it out, but no, they've kept it pretty close."

As for what's next for Black Noir, Mitchell shared he has spoken with showrunner Eric Kripke about what's coming up for his character, which the actor described as being his "dream:"

"I have had a conversation with [Showrunner] Eric [Kripke] about what Season 5 is going to be, and I'm so excited. I had a few ideas, but when he came in, he was like—the second he told me what he was planning, I was like, 'Oh, my God, that is my dream.' I'm so happy we get to explore that."

But, hypothetically, what does Mitchell personally want to see Black Noir do in Season 5?

"I want to see how he fights against" the "limitations" that his role on The Seven has, the actor explained:

"There are so many limitations to this role. So, I want to see how he fights against those limitations. You know... How much does he rebel against Homelander? In terms of the restrictions of his role. Are there consequences to that?... Would people be accepting of that? All of those questions come up for me. And, again, I don't know what we're getting into fully… I think we'll be exploring, hopefully, more of his ambitions as time goes on as we jump into season five…"

On the idea of Black Noir potentially showing his face in Gen V Season 2, seeing as how he's an alumnus of Godolkin University, Mitchell admitted that "would be great," though "it hasn't happened yet:"

"I mean, that would be great. I would love it. I mean, It hasn't happened yet, but I think that's a great idea. And it'd be very fun. And yeah, he's an alumnus. But still has a very useful element to him as well. And so, yeah, running into the kids at Godolkin and perhaps sharing some wisdom or some insight would be very fun."

When Might The Boys Season 5 Start Production?

One thing that may influence the start date of The Boys Season 5 is the production of Gen V Season 2, which started back in mid-May (following a delay after star Chance Palermo tragically passed away).

The Boys Season 5 may want to avoid production overlap if possible, especially since there is likely overlap in characters. This is probably even more true with Homelander and his Supes policing the world.

Gen V Season 1 was filmed for two months, so if Season 2 keeps that same window, production may wrap up in late August. However, given the challenges they've faced, an extra month or two than normal wouldn't be surprising.

Thankfully, fans should not expect as long of a wait as they did for Season 4, which was notably delayed due to the strikes in the industry last year. Thankfully, those are not in the equation this time around.

If production begins before the year is up, which, based on Nathan Mitchell’s comments, seems like a strong possibility, then The Boys could air its last season in the first half of 2026 (a 2026 release window has seemingly been confirmed by star Karl Urban).

As for Mitchell’s Black Noir, there’s a lot of great potential there narratively. If the actor’s excitement for Showrunner Erik Kripke’s plans is anything to go by, fans should start the hype train early.

It would also admittedly be a fantastic opportunity for this new Noir to be able to spend some time with his fellow Goldolkin alumni, whether that be in Gen V Season 2 or The Boys Season 5.

The Boys is now streaming on Amazon Studios' Prime Video.

Read more about The Boys:

The Boys: Firecracker Milk Scene Explained (Watch Full Scene)

What Happened to Maeve In The Boys Season 4: Is She Dead

Here's Why Kimiko Can't Talk In The Boys