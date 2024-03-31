Gen V & The Boys Actors Pay Tribute to Chance Perdomo After His Death

After Chance Perdomo's heartbreaking death, his family from Gen V and The Boys sent in emotional messages as tribute.

Via a report from The Wrap, Perdomo's representatives shared the news that he tragically passed away from injuries sustained in a freak motorcycle accident, losing his life at only 27 years of age on March 30.

Known for his leading role as Andre Anderson in Gen V, Perdomo was steadily building his resume with roles in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and After We Fell, leaving his fans and colleagues in shock after his death.

The Boys Family's Tributes to Chance Perdomo

Gen V

Following the death of Gen V star Chance Perdomo, his co-stars from that series along with Amazon Prime Video's The Boys paid tribute to their fallen colleague on social media.

Robert Bazzocchi, who starred as Liam (a classmate of Perdomo's Andre at Godolkin University), looked back to meeting Perdomo at the table read for the pilot episode and saying he was "one of [his] favourite actors on Sabrina." He offered these sentiments in a comment on Prime Video's Instagram post giving a statement on the passing:

"Wow. The first thing I said to him at the pilot table read was that he was one of my favourite actors on 'Sabrina.' He’s a standout. So much talent and a warm soul. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones, may he rest in peace."

On creator Eric Kripke's Instagram post with his statement, The Boys star Laz Alonso sent his own love to all of those close to the Gen V leading man:

"So sorry Eric. Sending love to his family and all those in his tribe."

Gen V co-star Dan Beirne, who played social media advisor Jeff, shared his own tribute in an Instagram Story, commenting on spending only "five days with [Perdomo]" and immediately seeing how he "lit up a room:"

"I spent probably five days with him but it was enough to know he was so funny and talented and generous and joyful. His smile lit up a room."

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa released a personal statement on Instagram, calling Perdomo "one of the most talented young actors" he'd ever worked with. Adding more than half a dozen complimentary adjectives for Perdomo, he offered his thoughts and prayers for the loss, describing his death as "heartbreaking and staggering:"

"There aren’t a lot of words for news as shocking and devastating as this. Besides being one of the most talented young actors I’ve ever had the privilege to work with, Chance Perdomo was, truly, a light. A generous, funny, open-hearted, wildly intelligent, and fiercely complex and soulful human being. The loss is heartbreaking and staggering. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. Oh, how I wish Aunt Zelda’s words were true today (and perhaps they are): 'There is no true death for witches, only transformation.' Rest in peace, Chance."

Variety's report on Perdomo's death noted that production on Season 2 of Gen V is now delayed indefinitely.

The Direct sends our heartfelt condolences to Chance Perdomo's family, friends, colleagues, and the entire Gen V and The Boys fandom during this difficult time.