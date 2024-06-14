One of the names on Homelander's extensive murder list in The Boys is Black Noir, and many fans wonder why.

Fans of Amazon Prime Video's The Boys know Homelander has no issues taking out anybody who stands in his path. His victims are not limited to humans, as Supes like Blindspot, Doppelganger, and Supersonic are no longer around due to his actions.

As for Black Noir, he is the black-suited silent super-ninja fighting alongside Homelander in The Seven. He's also been a hero for decades, originally fighting next to Soldier Boy before Jensen Ackles' Supe beat him senselessly, removed his ability to speak, and left his face disfigured.

Homelander's Murder of Black Noir in The Boys Explained

Season 3, Episode 7 of The Boys flashes back to the 1980s to show Black Noir's work alongside Soldier Boy before Giancarlo Esposito's Stan Edgar approaches him with an offer to betray his team leader.

Black Noir and the rest of the team agree, leading to Soldier Boy brutally assaulting Black Noir and scarring him. Not only is his face mangled and disfigured, but he loses some of his brain, leaving him with the mental capacity of a seven-year-old as he sees cartoon characters in his head.

Through this scene and the present-day action, Black Noir learns that Soldier Boy is Homelander's father—a sore subject for The Seven's leader.

In the Season 3 finale, this comes to a head as Black Noir and Homelander reunite, and this information is revealed.

Homelander asks Black Noir if he knows Soldier Boy is his father, leading Black Noir to affirm that fact with him. After spending his life desperate for a father figure, Homelander is viscerally enraged, leading him to eviscerate Black Noir and kill him in The Seven Tower's war room.

Unsurprisingly, Homelander feels betrayed by Black Noir for this secret being kept from him. He wants to exert his dominance and make it clear that he has the right to know information like that.

Initially, Black Noir and Homelander had planned to take down Soldier Boy before the information came out about the familial bonds between Homelander and Soldier Boy.

The Supe's death is covered up with the explanation that he is on a mission overseas, leaving Homelander free of any accountability or criticism for his actions.

Why Is Black Noir Alive in The Boys Season 4?

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for The Boys Season 4.

Those keeping up with The Boys in Season 4 quickly learn that a new version of Black Noir is alive and fighting with The Seven again, leading to the question of how that can be.

The biggest difference with Black Noir 2.0 is that this version speaks, telling his bosses that he needs direction on what he's supposed to do with his role in The Seven.

This seems to tease that he might not be a Supe, as some theories point to him being an actor hired by Vought to fill Noir's shoes for appearances.

Considering the superheroes in this universe star in their Hollywood-style movies, this idea would not be a stretch. He specifically points out that he "studied performing arts at Godolkin University," lending more credence to that idea.

Thus far, Black Noir has not seen much action in Season 4 other than showing up on stage for Vought when Sister Sage and Firecraker were introduced as new team members. Outside of Homelander repeatedly telling him to shut up, he's been sidelined in the first three episodes.

There are plenty of potential plotlines that could be explored from here, particularly if the new Noir's chatty nature starts to get under Homelander's thin skin.

The first three episodes of The Boys Season 4 are streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

