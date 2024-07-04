The Boys Season 4, Episode 6 gave Firecracker another internet-breaking moment featuring a classic beverage from the show's past — milk.

Valorie Curry's Firecracker came into The Boys Season 4 with quite a bang (literally and figuratively), becoming a new member of The Seven as she joins an extensive cast of characters.

Quickly aligning herself with Antony Starr's Homelander and becoming a public figure for Vought's media empire, the superpowered antagonist adds to the crazy factor with each passing episode.

Firecracker's Milk Scene in The Boys Season 4, Episode 6 Explained

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers and NSFW content from The Boys Season 4, Episode 6.

Season 4, Episode 6 of Amazon Prime Video's The Boys included a disturbing moment between Valorie Curry's Firecracker and Antony Starr's Homelander, which gave their relationship new meaning.

While discussing Starlight's escape and Tek Knight's death, Firecracker must prove to Homelander that she was not the one who leaked sensitive information from Tek Knight's sexcapades.

Amazon Prime Video

She then goes into an extended diatribe about how much Homelander means to her for giving her the platform she now has, making her one of the most influential Supes in the world.

Unzipping the top of her costume, to the shock and disgust of many viewers, she shoots breastmilk at Homelander's face and into his mouth.

Amazon Prime Video

She tells him this "ain't about sex" but rather "about loyalty," revealing she underwent a "regimen of drugs" to make herself able to produce breast milk without being pregnant. As she mentioned multiple times previously in the season, she reiterated without hesitation that she would do "anything" for Homelander.

Amazon Prime Video

The scene then cuts to Homelander feeding on her breastmilk, giving in to his addiction.

Amazon Prime Video

This ties back to the breast milk addiction seen as early as Season 1 when Homelander showed immense jealousy over Madelyn Stillwell and her newborn baby. Due to the lack of a mother figure in his life, he naturally found comfort in feeding on breastmilk, which he did with Madelyn before he brutally murdered her.

Even after her death, he was seen drinking her breastmilk from a bottle in Season 2, showing a weakness for it across the season.

This scene also ties directly back to another Firecracker moment from Season 4, in which Frechie finds a bottle of metoclopramide in her trailer.

That medicine is revealed to be part of the pill regimen she's taking to enable breastfeeding, although it is also enlarging her heart in the process. While it can be used both to fight nausea and for end-of-life care, it also has efficacy in promoting breast milk production in women.

You can watch the full milk scene from The Boys episode 6 below:

What's in Store for Firecracker in The Boys Season 4?

Initially, some fans believed Firecracker was in danger of losing her life due to tragic medical circumstances, as the aforementioned medicine is used to help fight the effects of chemotherapy (cancer treatment).

Considering The Boys' nature as a provocative and unhinged show, it's almost no surprise that she is taking a route this drastic of her own free will to deepen her bond with her team leader.

Now, while a cancer battle seems to be out of the question, the real mystery moving forward is what this pill regimen will do to Firecracker's health. This is especially true after she mentioned it making her heart grow — something that can't be good for humans or Supes, medically speaking.

This could set her up for an early demise at some point in Season 4's last couple of episodes, which would unquestionably have a major effect on Homelander's psyche.

After killing Madelyn and losing Aya Cash's Stormfront in Season 2, having another important woman taken from him would only mean danger moving forward for everybody in his way.

The first six episodes of The Boys are streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Episode 7 will debut on Thursday, July 11 at midnight PT/3 a.m. ET.

