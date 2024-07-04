While many are currently watching The Boys Season 4, for those catching on on the Amazon Studios series, here's the cast and characters who show up for the show's Season 2.

The second season picks up moments after Season 1 ends when Butcher learns that Becca is alive, and she even has a son–Homelander's flesh and blood. To make matters worse, Homelander is on the hunt for Translucent's killers, there's a new head-popping villain in town, and Kimiko has a not-so-smooth family reunion.

[ The Boys Season 4 Cast, Characters & Actors (Photos) ]

Cast, Characters, and Actors of The Boys Season 2

These are all the talented cast and characters who appear throughout The Boys Season 2.

Antony Starr - Homelander

Amazon

The narcissistic, psychopathic Compound-V-fueled Supe, Homelander, is adored by fans around the world—but those who actually know him are terrified of the man.

Following the public announcement of Translucent's death, he tells the world that he's committed to finding who killed him. At the same time, Homelander finds himself constantly preoccupied with the existence of Becca and his child.

One of fan's favorites performances from Starr, outside of Homelander, was as Lucas Hood in Banshee.

Karl Urban - Butcher

Amazon

Butcher was ready to sacrifice his life at the end of Season 1, but Homelander had other plans. Instead of letting his enemy die, he saves Karl Urban's character only to reveal to him that Becca is alive with Homelander's child.

Now, Butcher is desperate to find out where Becca is living.

Urban is known for his time as Eomer in The Lord of the Rings, Bones in Star Trek, and Judge Dredd himself.

Jack Quaid - Hughie Campbell

Amazon

The show started with Jack Quaid's Hughie Campbell getting a harsh reality check thanks to A-Train's instantaneous and accidental murder of his girlfriend. Now, things aren't getting any easier as he finds himself deeper and deeper in the fight against Vought.

At the very least, he has his relationship with Starlight, which continues to grow and develop in Season 2.

While Quiad's character may not like superheroes in The Boys, the actor himself voices Superman in My Adventures with Superman.

Laz Alonso - Mother's Milk

Amazon

Laz Alonso is Mother's Milk, also known as MM. He's a key member of The Boys dedicated to the fight against Vought.

MM's actions come at a cost, however, as his involvement with the group puts a huge rift between him and his family.

Fans can see more of Alonso's work in My Dad the Bounty Hunter, Power Book II: Ghost, and L.A.'s Finest.

Tomer Capone - Frenchie

Amazon

Another staple of The Boys team, Tomer Capone's Frenchie, has a rocky past whose shadow always follows him.

He forms a close relationship with Kimiko as he works to improve her ability to communicate with him and the team.

Capone can also be seen in 7 Days in Entebbe, Fullmoon, and Fauda.

Karen Fukuhara - Kimiko Miyashiro

Amazon

The Boys found Karen Fukuhara's Kimiko Miyashiro in a cage in Season 1, and since then, the Supe has become an integral part of the group. She has formed a particularly close bond with Frenchie.

In Season 2, Kimiko's life is flipped upside down when she reunites with her brother, Kenji, who is still with the Shining Light Liberation Army.

Some of Fukuhara's recent work includes Pokemon Concierge, The Boy and the Heron, and Craig of the Creek.

Jessie T. Usher - A-Train

Amazon

After nearly dying at the end of Season 1, Jessie T. Usher's A-Train lives to run another, although his heart might have something to say about that.

Due to those heart problems, A-Train finds himself being pushed out of The Seven by both Homelander and Vought.

The actor also played parts in Survivor's Remorse, Independence Day: Resurgence, and Smile.

Chace Crawford - The Deep

Amazon

Chace Crawford’s The Deep is having a rough go of it as Season 2 picks up, with the former member of The Seven being in a low place trying to cope with his forced sabbatical. As he falls even further, he comes in contact with people who offer him help to rebuild his reputation back to what it was before.

Many fans will know Crawford’s fan-favorite role in Gossip Girl as Nate Archibald. He’s also been in Inheritance, Nighthawks, and What to Expect When You’re Expecting.

The Deep is far different from Crawford's iconic role as Nate Archibald in over 100 episodes of Gossip Girl.

Erin Moriarty - Starlight/Annie

Amazon

Season 2 sees Erin Moriarty’s Starlight working even closer with The Boys than ever before as her relationship with Hughie further develops.

Starlight remains a core member of The Seven, who can use electricity in an area to create blinding lights.

Next, Moriarty can be seen in the upcoming projects The Haunting in Wicker Park and Lips Like Sugar.

Aya Cash - Stormfront

Amazon

Some might describe Aya Cash’s Stormfront as a white supremacist Thor, which would be a pretty apt description. She joins The Seven as a replacement for Translucent following the public announcement of his death.

Fans can spot the actress in You’re the Worst, Welcome to Flatch, and The Girl from Plainville.

Shawn Ashmore - Lamplighter

Amazon

The pyrokinetic Supe, Lamplighter, is played by Shawn Ashmore. While he used to be a member of The Seven, he was demoted out of the group, a spot eventually taken over by Starlight.

While he’s out of The Seven, Lamplight still has active connections to Vought.

The last superhero Ashmore played was Ice Man in X2: X-Men United, and he has also played roles in Alan Wake II and The Rookie.

Dominique McElligott - Queen Maeve

Amazon

Queen Maeve, played by Dominique McElligott, is the Wonder Woman of The Boys universe. Season 2 sees her dealing with the guilt of having let everyone on Transoceanic Flight 571 die thanks to Homelander forcing their hand.

Maeve also finds herself working to repair her relationship with her ex-girlfriend, Elena.

The actress has also had lengthy parts in several other projects, including House of Cards, Hell on Wheels, The Astronaut Wives Club, and more.

Nathan Mitchell - Black Noir

Amazon

The mysterious, silent assassin Black Noir is played by Nathan Mitchell under the mask, though his face has never been seen, nor has his voice been heard. However, the Supe does get more action in Season 2 than the first.

Mitchell portrayed Zion Miller in Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia.

Colby Minifie - Ashley Barrett

Amazon

Colby Minifie’s Ashley Barrett is promoted to Senior Vice President of Hero Management in Vought for Season 2. Little does she know that her life will get more stressful than she can imagine.

The actress can also be seen in Viper Club, Jessica Jones, and I’m Thinking of Ending Things. She already brings to life the villainous Virginia in Fear the Walking Dead.

Giancarlo Esposito - Stan Edgar

Amazon

Stan Edgar is Vought’s CEO, who steps more into the public eye following the death of Madelyn Stillwell in Season 1.

Some of Esposito’s biggest roles include Gus Fring in Breaking Bad and Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian. The actor has a big slate of upcoming projects, including The Electric State, Captain America: Brave New World, and MaXXXine.

P.J. Byrne - Adam Bourke

Amazon

Adam Bourke is Vought’s key creative talent behind all of their PR narratives–from spinning terrible incidents into no big deal to creating the biggest blockbusters the world has ever seen. Though, like most things with Vought, he is just a tad sleazy.

The actor can be seen in Babylon, Big Little Lies, and The Wolf of Wall Street.

Seth Reed - Malcolm Barrett

Amazon

One of Vought’s public relations writers, Seth Reed's Malcolm Barrett, who they keep on retainer, is instrumental in brainstorming how to spin Supes to the public.

Barrett also played F.J. Hoover on Preacher and had parts in Dear White People, Timeless, and Better Off Ted.

Claudia Doumit - Victoria Neuman

Amazon

Claudia Doumit’s Victoria Neuman joined The Boys with Season 2, during which time the young congresswoman worked to fight against Vought and its corporate power and stranglehold over Supe culture.

Neuman also shows up for a memorable role in Gen V’s first season. Fans can also spot Doumit in Bernadette, Timeless, and a brief appearance in Gen V. Her other big series was NBC’s Timeless.

Cameron Crovetti - Ryan

Amazon

Cameron Crovetti’s Ryan is the secret child of Becca Butcher and Homelander, whose existence was revealed in the closing moments of Season 1’s finale. He has inherited his father’s superpowers, which makes him extremely dangerous.

Crovetti has gone on to play parts in Goodnight Mommy, The Gray Man, Oracle, and more.

Shantel VanSanten - Becca Butcher

Amazon

Shantel VanSaten’s Becca Butcher has a tragic story in The Boys, as she was raped by Homelander, leading her to give birth to a Supe son in Ryan. Before the final moments of Season 1, everyone thought she was dead as well.

While Becca was faring okay, isolated, and away from Homelander’s view, now that the maniac has found her, he’s a nuisance that won’t go away.

VanSanten also stars in both For All Mankind and FBI: Most Wanted.

Dan Mousseau - Web Weaver

Amazon

The Boys’s take on Spider-Man comes in the form of Web Weaver, played by Dan Mousseau, and he’s quite disgusting. Like an actual arachnid, he spins webs out of a second asshole.

Tempted by Danger, Strays, and Frankie Drake Mysteries are a handful of other projects the actor can be seen in.

Langston Kerman - Eagle the Archer

Amazon

Langston Kerman’s Eagle the Archer is a riff on Hawkeye/Green Arrow, a local hero who saves The Deep from his downward spiral. He also introduces the former member of The Seven to his new therapist, Carol Mannheim.

Some of Kerman’s previous roles include Bless This Mess, Bust Down, and Solar Opposites.

Jessica Hect - Carol Mannheim

Carol Mannheim is The Deep’s therapist in Season 2 following his fall from grace in the public’s eye in Season 1. Jessica Hect’s character is also the outreach director for the shady organization known as the Church of the Collective.

Hecht is known for her popular roles in Breaking Bad, Friends, and The Sinner.

Laila Robins - Mallory Grace

Amazon

Laila Robins’ Mallory co-founded The Boys with Butcher back in 2012, but their relationship has gotten incredibly rocky over the years. Despite not wanting to work with Butcher again, Mallory finds herself doing just that as Season 2 starts.

While Robins’ Mallory also briefly appeared in Gen V, she can be seen outside of The Boys universe in Planes, Trains & Automobiles, Eye in the Sky, and American Horror Stories.

Nicola Correia-Damude - Elena

Amazon

Elena, played by Nicola Correia-Damude, is Queen Maeve’s ex-girlfriend. The two start to reconnect in Season 2, though their relationship is quickly outed and utilized by Vought to boost its own image.

Fans can spot Elena in projects such as Shadowhunters, Burden of Truth, and Resident Alien.

Abraham Lim - Kenji Miyashiro

Amazon

Abraham Lim’s Kenji Miyashiro is Kimiko’s brother, still with the terrorist organization Shining Light. While the team tries to get through to him, it doesn’t look like he’ll do the right thing and work with The Boys.

Lim actually appeared as himself in The Glee Project in 2012. He has also had roles in Clickbait, NCIS: Hawai’i and CSI: Vegas.

John Doman - Jonah Vogelbaum

Amazon

One of Homelander’s closest things to a father figure is John Doman, played by Jonah Vogelbaum. He worked at Vought, overseeing the development and training of Homelander.

He was also there when Becca Butcher was dealing with her pregnancy with Ryan.

Doman can be seen in other shows such as The Wire, The Affair, and Netflix’s recent Eric.

John Noble - Sam Butcher

Amazon

Season 2 confirms that there’s a reason Billy Butcher is the piece of work he is, and it’s all thanks to his abusive and terrible childhood under his father, Sam Butcher, played by John Noble.

Now suffering through cancer, somehow Sam still feels no regret for how he treated his children–one of whom committed suicide.

Noble is well known for his roles in the Lord of the Rings movies and the sci-fi Fringe. He can be seen in Severance’s upcoming Season 2 and voices Odin in Netflix’s Twilight of the Gods.

Ann Cusack - Donna January

Amazon

Anna Cusack plays Starlight’s mother, Donna January, who once had a very close relationship with her daughter. But, after lying to Annie about the origin of her Compound V, the two have been distant, to say the least.

Cusack has an extensive resume, including shows like Better Call Saul, Tycoon, and Castle Rock.

Lesley Nicol - Connie Butcher

Amazon

Lesley Nicol’s Connie Butcher is the opposite of Butcher’s father, aka a loving and supportive mother. While Sam is proud of who Butcher has become, Connie is not.

That doesn’t stop her from trying to reunite her son and ex-husband one last time to hopefully make up.

Nicol played Mrs. Patmore in Downton Abbey for five years.

Jim Beaver - Robert Singer

Amazon

Robert Singer, played by Jim Beaver, is the Secretary of Defense and a key proponent of conversations about incorporating Supes into the military.

Most audiences will know Beaver as Bobby Singer in Supernatural, while others may recognize him from Deadwood, where he played Whitney Ellsworth.

The Boys is now streaming on Amazon Studios' Prime Video.

