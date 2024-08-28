Rings of Power Season 2 Release Date Schedule (Official)

Amazon Prime Video's The Rings of Power Season 2 is finally here, and, after the three-episode premiere on Thursday, August 29, many are wondering what the exact release schedule of the rest of the episodes will be.

Season 1 of the show focused on introducing viewers to the Second Age of Middle-earth, characters such as Galadriel, Elrond, and Halbrand (who was revealed to be Sauron), and the conflicts going on at that point in the timeline.

Different trailers and TV spots (read about why the initial trailer was review-bombed here) have been released for Season 2 to promote its release, teasing that Sauron will be as cunning as ever as he continues to influence the creation of the Rings of Power.

When Does The Rings of Power Season 2 Release?

The Rings of Power recently confirmed the full release schedule of Season 2 via X (formerly Twitter), meaning that fans finally know exactly when each episode will premiere on the platform.

Season 2 will make its grand premiere on Thursday, August 29, but instead of only getting to see one episode, the first three chapters of Season 3 will be available to stream from the start.

An exact time was not included for when the episodes will drop on the platform, but other Prime Video shows such as Invincible Season 2 have premiered at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, so The Rings of Power Season 2 will most likely follow the same format.

So, fans can expect the first three episodes of Season 2 to be available at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Thursday, August 29.

After that, one episode will be released each week, with them all coming out at that same time each Thursday until the season finale (Episode 8) airs on October 3.

The confirmed release dates for The Rings of Power Season 2 are as follows, with each episode likely premiering at 8 p.m. ET:

Episode 1 - Thursday, August 29

Episode 2 - Thursday, August 29

Episode 3 - Thursday, August 29

Episode 4 - Thursday, September 5

Episode 5 - Thursday, September 12

Episode 6 - Thursday, September 19

Episode 7 - Thursday, September 26

Episode 8 - Thursday, October 3

What Can Fans Expect From The Rings of Power Season 2?

Based on the released promotional footage of The Rings of Power Season 2, fans can expect Season 2 to up the stakes in every way possible.

Although Galadriel found out that Halbrand was actually Sauron in hiding at the end of Season 1, it is clear that he will still have his strings attached to the elves (specifically Celebrimbor) and will be influencing the creation of the Rings of Power, which will go to the elves, the dwarves, and the men of Middle-earth.

Trailers have also confirmed that Sauron will take on a different physical form known as Annatar, which, in the source material, is a beautiful physical body that makes him seem as though he is a type of god by the elves.

In Quenya (the language of the elves), Annatar means "Lord of Gifts," so his change in appearance will most definitely play a part in his grip over Middle-earth.

Fans will also see the continuation of other important plotlines such as the journey of the Stranger and Nori, Isildur being separated from his family and loved ones, the power struggle in Numenor, and the Mithril that can only be found in Moria under the Misty Mountains.

According to trailers and other promo material, viewers will also be introduced to a dark wizard who resides in the East and will meet Tom Bombadil for the first time.

The Rings of Power Season 1 is available to stream on Prime Video, and the first three episodes of Season 2 will be released on the streaming service on Thursday, August 29 at 8 p.m. ET.

