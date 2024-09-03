Rings of Power Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date & Time Confirmed

Following the three-episode premiere of The Rings of Power Season 2, fans are asking when to expect Episode 4 and beyond.

After two years, Amazon Prime Video is finally welcoming audiences back to Middle-earth with its budget-busting Lord of the Rings prequel and its quest to explore the forging of the rings and Sauron's rise.

The Rings of Power Season 2's Release Schedule Revealed

Amazon Prime Video

While Season 2 of The Rings of Power released three episodes for its Thursday, August 29 premiere, the remainder of the season has adopted a weekly release schedule.

Therefore, Episode 4 of Season 2 debuts on Thursday, September 5 at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT on Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Episodes 5-8 are also set to release on Thursdays and keep to the same 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT drop time.

Check out the remaining Rings of Power Season 2 release schedule below:

Episode 4 - Thursday, September 5

Episode 5 - Thursday, September 12

Episode 6 - Thursday, September 19

Episode 7 - Thursday, September 26

Episode 8 - Thursday, October 3

What's Coming in Rings of Power Season 2

With so many storylines and Middle-earth locations to cover, it's tough to say exactly when fans will see the continuation of certain characters and storylines.

However, fans should absolutely expect to see more of Sauron (who's taken on the form of Annatar) continuing to manipulate Celebrimbor in creating rings for dwarves and men, as this is the fantasy series' driving plotline.

Certain cliffhangers from the three-episode drop are likely to be revisited sooner than later as well, including the fate of Nori, Poppy, and the still-mysterious Stranger, along with the aftermath of Míriel's failed coronation and the rise of Pharazôn in Episode 3.

There's also the question of whether Isildur's new companion (and likely love interest), Estrid, is a threat or just trying to hide the fact she bears the brand of Adar.

Thanks to teasers and trailers for Season 2, fans also know to expect fan-favorite Tolkien character, Tom Bombadil, as well as the epic Siege of Eregion, a battle on a scale that will no doubt be compared to Peter Jackson's battle sequences from The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Episode 4 of The Rings of Power Season 2 debuts on Thursday, September 5 at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT on Prime Video.