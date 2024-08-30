Rings of Power S2 Episode 3 Ending Explained: Ar-Pharazon and the Eagle

The ending of The Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 3 signified that change will be coming to Numenor when a Great Eagle showed up during Miriel's coronation, and many are wondering what the creature has to do with Ar-Pharazon.

Great Eagles have been present in many cases throughout The Lord of the Rings franchise, often appearing at the most crucial moments in history.

For example, in Peter Jackson's original film trilogy, one of the Eagles rescued Gandalf from the tower of Orthanc, and they then aided the protagonists at Mordor during the Battle of the Morannon at the Black Gate of Mordor. The Great Eagles also rescued Frodo and Sam from Mount Doom.

What Does Numenor's Great Eagle Mean?

Prior to Miriel's coronation in The Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 3, her cousin, Al-Pharazon, visited her in her late father's chambers. The two spoke about the coronation, and Miriel recalled that one of the Great Eagles showed up during her father's.

Pharazon said that an Eagle's appearance is rare, especially at a coronation, and if one were to show up during Miriel's, "it would be seen as an auspicious omen."

Well, at the end of the episode during Miriel's coronation, a Great Eagle did show, flying right into the opening of Numenor's throne room.

However, due to the chaos that had already ensued at the coronation regarding Miriel and the people turning against her for using a magical item called a Palantir, Pharazon (who, keep in mind, planned to usurp her) walked up toward the eagle and stood directly in front of it, looking it right in the eye.

The people then began chanting his name, claiming that the Eagle made its appearance to choose Pharazon as Numenor's ruler instead of Miriel.

All of the events of the coronation essentially created the perfect storm for Pharazon to become Numenor's ruler.

In the people's eyes, the Eagle came to them during a time of need and explicitly served as a symbol that Pharazon should be their ruler, especially because Pharazon walked up to the Eagle in the way he did.

If the people had not already begun to turn on Miriel, and if Elendil's daughter, Earien, had not brought the Palantir to the coronation and accused Miriel of using its powers, the people would have likely seen the eagle as a symbol that Miriel was the right person to rule over Numenor.

It is especially important to keep in mind that the Great Eagles were messengers of the Manwe, who was the King of the Valar. The Valar are the fourteen most powerful beings in the entire universe aside from Eru (the Creator) who literally assisted him in shaping the world.

Considering the Eagles were messengers for the leader of those Valar and were created by him, they hold great importance in the eyes of anyone in Middle-earth.

So, what could have been the strongest symbol to support Miriel's coronation eventually became the strongest symbol that opposed her, and instead caused the people to turn to Pharazon.

How Will Pharazon's Rule Affect Numenor's Future?

Since the Great Eagle came to the coronation and many of Numenor's people believed it served as a sign that Pharazon should rule, it is clear that he will take over Numenor.

Without getting into any specific spoilers, Pharazon's rule will greatly affect Numenor's future forever as he dips his toes into some areas he shouldn't and associates with people that he has no business being with.

The seeds for those events will likely be planted throughout the rest of Season 3, but, due to released footage through trailers and TV spots, as well as when it happens in the source material, it doesn't seem as though it will actually occur on-screen until later on down the line.

It is unclear exactly what the Great Eagle's purpose for coming to Miriel's coronation was, but, considering what happens in the future, it likely was not meant to sway the people to support Pharazon.

The Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 3 is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, and new episodes are released every Thursday.

