Season 2 of Amazon Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is officially on the way, and now fans know the exact release date schedule for all eight of the upcoming episodes.

After The Rings of Power Season 1 was released in 2022, fans immediately began waiting for the arrival of Season 2 to see exactly what would unfold in Middle-earth.

The first official teaser for Season 2 was released on May 14, providing fans with a first look at the upcoming installment while also confirming that it would premiere on the streaming service on August 29.

[ Rings of Power Season 2 Needs to Fix These 5 Issues From the First Season ]

The Rings of Power's Prime Video Release Schedule Confirmed

Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video confirmed the official release date schedule of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2.

As seen at the end of the first teaser trailer, Season 2 will premiere on Prime Video on Thursday, August 29.

However, fans won't only get the opportunity to watch the first episode on that date, as three full episodes will make up the special premiere.

An exact time has not yet been given for when they will drop on the platform, but other Prime Video shows such as Invincible Season 2 have premiered at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, so The Rings of Power Season 2 may follow the same format.

After the first three episodes are released, each remaining episode will then come out every Thursday, with the season finale airing on October 3.

The confirmed release dates for The Rings of Power Season 2 are as follows, with each episode likely premiering at 8 p.m. ET:

Episode 1 - Thursday, August 29

Episode 2 - Thursday, August 29

Episode 3 - Thursday, August 29

Episode 4 - Thursday, September 5

Episode 5 - Thursday, September 12

Episode 6 - Thursday, September 19

Episode 7 - Thursday, September 26

Episode 8 - Thursday, October 3

[ Is Rings of Power Season 2 the Only Lord of the Rings Project In Development? ]

What Will Happen in The Rings of Power Season 2?

Now that the teaser for The Rings of Power Season 2 has been released, fans know roughly what to expect from the upcoming episodes.

Perhaps the most important revelation that the trailer brought with it was that Sauron will be in his Annatar form, sporting long hair and pointy ears like the elves.

In the source material, Sauron used this form to influence the elves (specifically Celebrimbor) and played a role in the creation of the Rings of Power.

Fans can definitely expect Sauron to be at his most cunning in Season 2, and viewers will likely get to witness firsthand just how powerful and influential he can be.

Another major part of Season 2 was also already revealed, this time through a promotional image, and that is the inclusion of Tom Bombadil.

Tom Bombadil is a rather mysterious character from the books who has never been adapted on-screen, and while many fans have already voiced their displeasure with him playing a role in the show, he will still likely be an important character.

The promo image of Tom that was released showed him conversing with The Stranger (a character that Season 1 made viewers believe was Gandalf).

Viewers can also obviously expect to see characters such as Galadriel, Nori, and Isildur have their stories furthered when Season 2 is finally released.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 will be released on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, August 29, and Season 1 is already available to stream on the platform.