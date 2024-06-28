The showrunners from My Lady Jane Season 2 offered hope by giving an update on a potential Season 2.

Brought to Amazon Prime Video on June 27, My Lady Jane is an adaption of a novel series that tells a historical reimagining of the life of Lady Jane Grey, better known as the "Nine Days Queen."

Adapted by Gemma Burgess and Meredith Glynn, the series sees Lady Jane avoid execution on numerous occasions during her rule. Emma Bader plays the leading role in this eight-episode drama.

Amazon Prime Video

Speaking with Express, My Lady Jane co-showrunners Gemma Burgess and Meredith Glynn discussed possibly making and releasing Season 2.

Glynn teased characters from Season 1 who play a major role in Tudor history and "go on to lead big, bad-ass lives," hinting at more stories to tell in a future season:

"There are people in Season 1 who, without spoiling, if you know Tudor history, go on to lead big, bad-ass lives."

Additionally, Burgess commented on characters like Isabella Brownson's Katherine Grey, who "had a really tragic life" and should be explored further. She admitted it would "be really fun to carry on" if new episodes are made:

"And also there are characters like Katherine Grey (Isabella Brownson) who had a really tragic life. And it would be great to be able to retell a tragic character’s story. Frances Grey went on to serve Mary’s court even though Mary had killed her daughter. So, there’s lots of different stories that would be really fun to carry on."

Star Máiréad Tyers (read more about her work in Extraordinary), who plays Lady Jane's close friend, Susanna, also shared her desire to come back for Season 2:

"I would definitely come back for Season 2 of 'My Lady Jane,' 100 percent. I’d love to."

Anna Chancellor (Lady Frances Grey) and Rob Brydon (Lord Dudley) joked about not wanting to work together with Bollywood Hungama but ultimately praised the group dynamic from the cast and were open to returning:

Q: "I do think there is an opportunity for a Season 2, because I have watched the show, so would you be interested in coming back and reprising the roles." Brydon: "(jokingly) I shan't work with Anna again." Chancellor: "We'd love– Of course, we'd love to. We were a happy group, I think. We were a good group of a good balance of people. We'd love to be together again." Brydon: "(jokingly) I wish I could say the same."

As of writing, Amazon Prime Video has not renewed My Lady Jane for a second season.

What Could Happen in My Lady Jane Season 2?

My Lady Jane has a few loose threads from Season 1 that could be explored in Season 2, especially considering Jane and Guildford avoided execution and escaped Mary I.

Although they are on the run, Jane makes it clear she and her husband can't leave everything they've worked for in the past. Guildford throws his hat into the ring as well, making sure his wife does not take on their next challenges alone.

The biggest of those challenges is taking down Queen Mary and her reign of terror over Tudor period England, which has already been reimagined from her five-year rule in real life.

The showrunners feel plenty more stories to be told, especially with tragic characters like Katherine Grey. The drama that could come from her serving on Mary's court after her daughter's death would make for an enthralling plot thread in new episodes.

And considering the show is already diverting from historical records from a creative perspective, there is no shortage of exciting directions that characters could take in future seasons.

My Lady Jane is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

