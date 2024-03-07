The Extraordinary Season 2 cast is a real who's who for the return of the super-powered streaming series.

The hit Disney+ and Hulu show returns, ushering fans into a world where superpowers are the norm and everyone develops some special ability around their 18th birthday.

That is except for 25-year-old Jen (played by Máiréad Tyers), who is still waiting for her power to develop and has gone on a journey of self-discovery to figure out what it may be.

Meet the Cast of Extraordinary Season 2

Máiréad Tyers - Jen

Máiréad Tyers

Extraordinary's ordinary lead is Máiréad Tyers' Jen. Jen is a 20-something still waiting for her super-power to develop despite all her peers having found their gifts long ago.

This absence of power sends Jen on a quest of personal discovery to find out what might be her superpower, learning more about herself than she ever may have bargained for.

Tyers is best known for her work in Belfast, Dead Shot, and My Lady Jane.

Sofia Oxenham - Carrie

Sofia Oxenham

Sofia Oxenham takes on the world of Carrie in Extraordinary Season 2. Carrie returns to the series as Jen's endearing best friend who supports her bestie's quest to find her gift.

Unlike Jen, Carrie has found her superpower with the ability to summon ghosts and allow them to take hold of her body to communicate.

Oxenham's other credits include Poldark, Doc Martin, and Dracula.

Luke Rollason - Jizzlord

Luke Rollason

In Season 1, Luke Rollason's Jizzlord was first introduced to the crew as a stray cat. He then became a valued member of the Extraordinary team. It was revealed that he is, in fact, a human who can transform into a feline.

Season 1 followed Jen, Carrie, and Kash helping Jizzlord trace his steps following the character appearing at their doorstep with no memory. Throughout the first batch of episodes, a budding romance between Jizzlord and Jen emerged.

Rollanson has previously appeared on Industry, Jack, and The B@it.

Bilal Hasna - Kash

Bilal Hasna

Kash (brought to life by Bilal Hasna) is Jen's other flatmate and Carrie's lovable boyfriend. With the ability to rewind time, Kash has lofty ambitions of being a full-fledged superhero, but his lazy temperament is holding him back.

Hasna can also be seen in 3 Body Problem, Screw, and Layla.

Siobhán McSweeney - Mary

Siobhán McSweeney

Siobhán McSweeney returns to Season 2 as Mary, the technopath mother of Jen and Andy who is hyper-critical of her 25-year-old daughter. Mary blames Jen's failure of any power emergence on a lack of focus and believes if she sets her head to something, her gift will make itself known.

McSweeney is best known for her work on Derry Girls, The Fall, and Alice Through the Looking Glass.

Robbie Gee - Ian

Robbie Gee

Robbie Gee's Ian is also back for Extraordinary's second season. Ian is Jen's stepfather, who is also the father of Jen's half-brother, Andy. While Ian can seem overbearing at times, it is likely because of his empath abilities, which allow him to sense people's emotions.

Gee's biggest roles have come in Snatch, Paddington 2, and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest.

Julian Barratt - George

Julian Barratt

Julian Barratt joins Extraordinary Season 2 as a new member of the cast. Barratt plays George, a power coach hired by Jen to hopefully pull out her superpower through various techniques.

Barratt's previous credits include The Mighty Boosh, Nathan Barley, and Mindhorn.

Rosa Robson - Nora

Rosa Robson

Not much is known about Rosa Robson's Nora (a new cast member who joins the series for Season 2); however, it has been revealed that he is somehow connected to Jizzlord's mysterious past.

Robson's can also be seen in Buffering, Inside No. 9, and Black Mountain Poets.

Kwaku Mills - Clark

Kwaku Mills

Another new addition for Extraordinary Season 2 is Kwaku Mills's Clark. Clark is described as one of Carrie's new work colleagues, and little else is known about the character.

Mills has several TV credits to his name appearing in I Hate You, Urban Myths, and The Other One.

Derek Jacobi

Derek Jacobi

Derek Jacobi joins the Season 2 cast in an unknown voice cameo role.

Best known for his work in films like Gladiator, Dead Again, and Gosford Park, Jacobi marks a major addition to the Extraordinary cast.

Extraordinary Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu in the United States and on Disney+ in other regions.