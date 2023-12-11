It's time to look at the upcoming release schedule for Season 2 of Amazon Prime Video's Reacher series.

Prime Video brought Reacher to the public on February 4, 2022, with all eight episodes of season one premiering at the same time instead of via a weekly release.

Reacher performed well with critics and fans alike, averaging a 92% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes along with an equally impressive 91% Audience Score.

Prime Video Confirms Reacher Season 2 Release Schedule

Prime Video

Amazon Studios shared a press release confirming the release schedule for Reacher Season 2.

The season will officially kick off on Friday, December 15, with Amazon Prime Video set to release the subsequent five episodes every Friday following that through January 19, 2024.

The full release schedule for Reacher Season 2 can be seen below:

Episode 1: December 15

Episode 2: December 15

Episode 3: December 15

Episode 4: December 22

Episode 5: December 29

Episode 6: January 5

Episode 7: January 12

Episode 8: January 19

As for the specific time of day, Prime Video typically drops episodes of its original shows at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday nights, which should be expected for Reacher Season 2 as well, meaning Season 2 will arrive on December 14.

Reacher Season 1 became the first Prime Video series ever to top the Nielsen streaming rankings in the week of its debut, compiling over 1.5 billion combined minutes of viewing from fans who turned in.

What Will Happen in Reacher Season 2?

After solving a counterfeiting conspiracy in Margrave, Georgia in Season 1, Alan Ritchson's Jack Reacher will look to take down bigger fish as Season 2 begins.

This new season will be based on author Lee Child's 11th book entitled Bad Luck and Trouble. This story sees Jack uncovering a new conspiracy that leads to many of his friends from the US Army 110th MP Special Investigations unit losing their lives in a wild manhunt.

Per TVLine, instead of taking place on the west coast of the USA as the book did, Reacher Season 2 will head to New York City nearly three years after the events of Season 1, already expanding the scale of the series by location alone.

Jack's co-workers being such a big part of the plot is sure to give the titular hero an even more personal adventure to embrace than Season 1, likely making things much more emotional from the get-go.

While only Ritchson and Maria Sten's Frances Neagley are confirmed to be back from Season 1, Season 2 will also feature Inhumans' Serinda Swan as a series regular while Peacemaker star Robert Patrick also joins the cast.

And while plenty of mystery remains prevalent, Ritchson's powerful leading hero won't have any shortage of action, drama, or brutality as he avenges deaths like he never has before.

Reacher Season 2 will bring its first three episodes to Amazon Prime Video at 8 p.m. PST on Thursday, December 14