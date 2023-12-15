Reacher Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date & Remaining Schedule

Episode 4 of Reacher Season 2 is set to release soon after the show's return to Amazon Prime Video.

Nearly two years after Season 1 enjoyed a record-breaking run on Prime Video, Alan Ritchson's Reacher is back in action for eight new episodes comprising its Season 2 slate.

This season started hot with a three-episode premiere on its opening night, taking advantage of its December release window as the show looks to end 2023 and begin 2024 on a high note.

Reacher Season 2's Remaining Schedule

Amazon Prime Video officially confirmed the release schedule for Reacher's second season.

Episode 4 will debut on Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 21.

After Season 2's three-episode premiere on December 14, one new episode will debut every Thursday night until the season ends in mid-January 2024.

The full expected release schedule for Reacher Season 2 can be seen below:

  • Episode 4: December 21, 2023
  • Episode 5: December 28, 2023
  • Episode 6: January 4, 2024
  • Episode 7: January 11, 2024
  • Episode 8: January 18, 2024

What Will Happen in Reacher Season 2?

Reacher Season 2 brings the titular character to the greater New York City area, where he has to find out who is responsible for killing off members of his old team. 

The story is inspired by Lee Child's 11th book in the Jack Reacher series, Bad Luck and Trouble, although the locale is changed to New York from California.

Reuniting with members of his team who are still alive, Reacher quickly gets back into his old ways from Season 1 - using his brute strength and very few words to get to the bottom of the murder that kicks off these new episodes.

Bringing in several major actors alongside Alan Ritchson, this new season starts on a deeper personal level than its predecessor as Reacher has to do all he can to protect his closest allies.

And with mysterious new enemies standing in Reacher's way, Episode 4 will explore new details about this manhunt. At the same time, the titular hero continues his search across New York for justice after such heinous crimes.

The first three episodes of Reacher Season 2 are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

